After the two defeats at the Forum, the team from the Marche beats the Italian champions with a great last quarter. Tomorrow races-4 in the Marche and Sardinia

PESARO-MILAN 88-83

With a devastating fourth period, Pesaro overtakes Milan in game-3 of the first round of the playoffs and forces the Italian champions into game-4, scheduled for Saturday still on the Marche field. Olimpia falls after seven consecutive victories, goes down the distance and can’t contain the desire for redemption of the hosts, deservedly victorious. A team success. Milan had problems getting to its destination due to the closure of the roads in Emilia Romagna due to the flood. At the start it’s 3-7 in the 3′, Melli is already hot. Pesaro attacks well, finds openings in the area and is 9-9 in the 4th minute. Totè gives energy, Palas is a bedlam. The guests with Napier try to escape on 22-31 in the 13th minute, the physicality of Milan dominates even in rebounds and coach Messina’s group commands 28-38 in the 18th minute. Shields takes the chair, but there is a match (36-42 in the 20th minute) and the defenses prevail over the attacks. Pesaro presses the Italian champions (41-43 in the 21st minute with a triple from Visconti). Tambone is incisive and solid and it’s 50-51 in the 25th minute, Milan struggles. Delfino impacts with a three-pointer (53 equal to 26′). The double “T” of the landlords works, Tambone and Totè push Pesaro so Milan leads by measure but does not sleep peacefully (61-66 in the 30th minute). Moretti on the counterattack gives another draw (66-66 in the 31st minute), Daye overtakes from the average: 68-66 in the 32nd minute. Out of nowhere emerges Abdur-Rahkman, who finds 10 very heavy points in the middle of the last quarter for the 80-74 in the 38th minute. He closes it. It ends with the Scudetto-style pitch invasion. (Camilla Cataldo) Pesaro: Tote 16, Tambone 14,

Abdur-Rahkman 10.

Milan: Napier 24, Melli 14, Shields 9. See also Milan does not break through, Pioli slams Empoli. And now third place is in Rome's sights

Sassari builds match point in the series in its fort, yet another second part of the high-level match puts Venice back to the wall. Saturday in Sassari race-4.

Balanced first part of the match, with Sassari good at putting his nose forward in the final second quarter. The intensity is very high from the tap-off, Sassari manages to hit from distance, Venice responds with an inspired Willis. The guests manage to hurt especially on the counterattack, but Bucchi’s team responds and manages to give a small break at the end of the half, when Venice suffers a foul situation from the wingers, which allows Robinson and Gentile to build the small break that is worth the +6 at 20′: 41-35.

After the long break Sassari presses on the accelerator, Jones after a non-existent first part of the match due to fouls, builds the 7-0 break by himself which puts Reyer on the ropes, Venice finds herself out of breath and ideas and Dowe and partners they reach up to +20 during the third quarter. Spahija tries everything and finds Tessitori among the various exes as a key player to keep the match open, thanks to a series of breaks that bring the guests back to -10. Sassari seems to land the knockout blow in the middle of the last quarter with the triple of the new +18, Venice doesn’t give up and taking advantage of Sassari’s non-excellent management of fouls, it goes back up to -8 ball in hand. It was Gentile who closed the accounts, 1′ from the end he found the triple of the new +11 which closed the contest, handed over the match point to Dinamo and blew up the PalaSerradimigni. (Nicola Cascioni) See also Unusual proposal from a football commentator to be president of the Dimayor

Sassari: Jones 15, Gentile 14, Dowe 10 Venice: Spissu, Willis 15, Tessitori 11

May 18, 2023 (change May 18, 2023 | 23:10)

