Fatal accident on the outskirts of Pesaro in the afternoon, after a 27-year-old driving a BMW attempted to escape the carabinieri’s halt by fleeing and ending up colliding head-on with a 500 driven by a 32-year-old woman. In the impact between the two cars, which took place around 4 pm, both drivers of the cars died, three other people were seriously injured, one aboard the BMW and two others aboard the 500. The Fire Brigade also attended the scene.
