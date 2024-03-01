In Mercatino Conca an 80-year-old woman was killed by her Maremma. The husband states that the dog had never been aggressive but apparently had been bitten in the past

A 80 year old woman was attacked and then killed by her dog yesterday afternoon in the countryside of Conca market, in the province of Pesaro Urbino. Her husband came to her aid and called 118 after reporting the Maremma shepherd in the enclosure. Upon their arrival, the medics could only confirm the victim's death. The man declared that the animal had never been aggressive, although it appears that some time before it had bitten him on the hand.

The dog was taken over by the veterinarians ofAst It is probably will be demolished. For years the mayor of Mercatino Conca, Omar Lavannafights against the practice of leaving dangerous dogs off the leash in the countryside through arrest warrants.

“While the second ordinance with which they are taken away overall is still underway in Piandicastello ten pitbull breed dogs to the owner who proved incapable of managing them adequately, a very serious event upsets our small community. – these are the words of the mayor reported by Il Messaggero – In the locality Cà Nova uA lady was attacked and killed by her own dog. It's not about fate or coincidences, certain animals are potentially a weapon that requires adequacy and a sense of responsibility, they are not a game and you shouldn't joke. Thanks to 118, to the carabinieri, to the police, to the veterinarians ofAsur for emergency services but there was nothing else that could be done. Sincere condolences to her husband Italo, she serves as an experience to all of us.”