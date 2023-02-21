Pesaro, 27-year-old Pierpaolo Panzieri stabbed to death at home. The police are looking for a friend

There would be a premiere carried out in the investigation on the death Of Pier Paolo Panzieri, stabbed in the bathroom at home, in Pesaro: the mobile team is at search for a friend of the victim, who at the moment would be untraceable. From what has been learned, it would be a Pesaro of about thirty years, with whom Panzieri allegedly dined on the evening of February 20 at the house in Via Gavelli. The method of murder (over 10 blows received by the victim) ei reliefs from the scientific prompted the investigators to look for the killer in Pierpaolo’s circle of friends.





To discover the body of Pierpaolo, 27 years old, young entrepreneur with a passion for music and a job in the family business led by his father, who sells building materials in Vallefoglia, he was the Brother of the victim, urged by the parent: “This morning Pierpaolo has not yet been seen at work”. It was 9 o’clock and the brother tried to contact him on his cell phone, to no avail, then asked the landlady of the house where she had been renting for two weeks for the spare keys to enter, but the woman didn’t have them. At that point he rushed into Via Gavelli, a blind and narrow street in the historic center of Pesaro, a few steps from the Conservatory, and forced his way into the house. He found his brother’s body lying on the ground, lifeless, and a lot of blood around.

Pesaro, 27-year-old Pierpaolo Panzieri stabbed to death at home. The first investigations

After the murder, the killer closed the door of the house and fled, taking the murder weapon with him. This, perhaps a knife, has not yet been found: the police looked for her in the house, in the manholes around, among the rubbish and even on the roofs, thanks to the intervention of the firefighters. The investigators hope to have some useful indications from the examination of the cameras that monitor the historic center, which in Pesaro is an open pedestrian area.

