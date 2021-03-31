If understanding the past determines our ability to understand the present and plan for the future, then remembering how “Easter” is said in the language of the Arabic country where Abraham was born and which the Pope visited adds “interfaith understanding” to his celebration by re connect us with their shared origins as well as another angle to decipher the meanings and meanings of the eleven pontifical trips to nations with mostly Islamized societies.

“Phusuj” or “phashja” (in Arabic, as in Aramaic, and in Hebrew “Pesach”), also mean “step, jump or the jump that requires the forced stride” and refers to the action of “celebrating a passage, a transit, a change, a specific transformation ”: that of slavery and submission to freedom and independence, in reference to that obtained by the Hebrew people when“ passing / crossing the Red Sea ”guided by Moses, or redemption of their sins that with his sacrifice Christ confers on Humanity.

The Muslims are textually linked to the first event by the Koran because perhaps there is not in it as recurrent a story as the one narrated in the Exodus about that liberation from the pharaonic yoke (Koran azora 2 verses 47 to 50 and azora 10 verses 90 to 93). Link confirmed by the fast with which the Prophet decides to accompany the one that the Jews performed for Pesach when he arrived in the city of Medina (622) from Mecca, crossing 80 km of desert to “liberate” the first Muslims from oppression imposed on them by the rulers of that city (Hijra). Symbolic coincidences that contributed to the later setting of that year as the beginning of the Islamic Calendar.

Although the Spanish word “Easter” comes from “pascha”, a Latin form of the Greek word “pásja” (π), the meaning of “pastures / graze, etc” is not unrelated to the fact that Pesach is also a spring holiday whose visible feature is the grown barley. Which in turn adds the meaning of “paschal lamb”, confirms its linguistic kinship with the previous voices with which it shares the same sense of liberating transformation.

It is the lamb whose meat characterizes that “Last Supper” in Egypt that initiates the emancipation of the Hebrews, also present at the “Last Supper” with which Jesus and the apostles break the Lenten fast to celebrate that legendary liberation.

Collation with which he institutes the Eucharist that from then on will celebrate the entire mass and that will lead to the allegory of the lamb as the sacrificed Christ who will later be resurrected. The same lamb with which, for Muslims, God rewards Abraham’s act of Faith, the same “Last Supper” to which the Qur’an dedicates its fifth chapter entitled “The Served Table” and to which the interior inscriptions of the mihrab of the Mosque belong- Cordoba Cathedral.

Only when we take into account that “if for Christians the Eternal Word of God became flesh in Christ, for Muslims it became a book written with the Koran” (F. Maíllo Salgado), can we get an idea of ​​the sacred relevance that the Exodus and the Last Supper possess within Islam and among Muslims as they are described in it.

Even though the interpretation that in the Koranic chapter is made of the “Last Supper”, as a divine miracle that dispels disbelief, and resembles the one that Leonardo is said to have painted in a secret key in the mural with which he portrayed it for Ludovico Sforza , alias “El Moro”, is enough to verify normality rather than presume an anomaly, about that interreligiousness that in the Arab World makes Muslims celebrate Holy Thursday together with Christians as “Thursday of the elderly”, dyeing eggs red for children as Mary Magdalene did with the Emperor, and that they fast at least one day to commemorate Moses during the Exodus (Ashura), when it is time for what in Arabic is called “Go to Phusuj” (“ Fiesta del Paso ”).

But as the stereotype only listens to what confirms it, in particular those created by Colonialism to define “the Western and the Westerners” by exclusion of this interreligious triangle, prejudices that we continue to assume with the secret conviction that they will guarantee us to remain on the side ” correct ”of the World and History, it was expected that the Pope would resort to the Faith to suspend them, leading by example, repeatedly traveling“ outside the West ”.

An attitude that does not require forgetting the obvious differences between Judaism, Christianity and Islam, but it does warn that the closeness of the sound and semantics of the words Pesach, Easter and Phusuj is a historical indicator of the coincidences and concomitances of the spiritual message that the three share, even if they insist on omitting or minimizing them.

Common origins, conceptual convergences and cultural continuities of our Diversity that, despite the fact that today seem key to a “Da Vinci Code”, are essential to free ourselves from that interreligious and intercultural illiteracy in which the dominant discourse has formed us, since half a millennium they forbade us to be Arabs … But that … that’s another story.

Hamurabi Noufouri is Director of the Doctorate and Unesco Chair in Cultural Diversity at UNTREF.