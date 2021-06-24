Konami’s football goes on the net in the first minutes of play: to our great (but welcome) surprise, the beta of PES 2022 is already available free. Specifically, it is an open beta called “online performance test”. This trial version received the working title of New Football Game.

For football and sofa fans (and no, we are not referring to DAZN fans this time), therefore, it is a very crackling week. Just yesterday we talked about the demo of FIFA 22, in turn available at the expense of the space you have available on your storage media.

We have no data whatsoever regarding the offer of PES 2022: we only know that enthusiasts are rallying for take part to this open beta, completely free. In other words: testers are needed, then lift your heels (or cleats) and flock to the stadium!

Konami’s press release proudly states that the new football experience will soon be available, and that for the occasion it is up to us players evaluate the quality of online matchmaking and connection to servers. Not surprisingly, the Japanese publisher reminds us that things will improve clearly in view of day one.

The beta version is compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox One ed Xbox Series X / S. In other words, no one is missing, and the opening of Konami’s changing rooms also extends for a long time. It will not only be the last week of June that will follow the hard law of goals, but also the beginning of July will see us rant at the first penalty denied us.

Until’July 8 we will be able to take part in the open beta. The best thing is that those of us who do not have, as the case may be, have PlayStation Plus you hate Xbox Live Gold he can still participate in the testing phase. Such is, you will agree, the need for new (analog) recruits to test Konami’s snappy players.

The appointment, although the official reveal of the complete game, is set for July 21, the date on which we will see in action the football simulator that has been able to grab an advantageous contract with Atalanta.