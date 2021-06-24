Thanks to the public beta reta of the new PES 2022, we were able to get our hands on Konami’s home football game well in advance. Before starting, however, it is right to specify that this trial version is public it is absolutely not the final product and indeed, it serves only for evaluate the quality of online matchmaking and connection to servers. Not surprisingly, the Japanese publisher reminds us that all the features currently present will improve clearly in view of day one. However, we believe it is right to express our feelings after this first contact with the title Konami.

A first look at the Konami football creature

The beta is basically a very sketchy version of the game; there are no menus that we would see in a well-rounded chapter, it is possible choose between 4 teams and play only 1vs1 online. The available Konami team partners are Manchester United, Juventus, Bayer Monaco and Barcelona, with obviously all the squads updated to the January 2021 transfer market. the actual gameplay will be balanced and altered, but already now we tell you that many things make your mouth water. Let’s start with the positive notes, players now have new animations that make them much more alive in the field. The expression or the movements change according to the result or the action, the feedback you will receive after devouring a decisive goal in the 90 ‘will be very different from any action. The most famous and famous players will obviously have their own dedicated run as well as all the unique moves, and football giants like Ronaldo or Messi move as in reality, often being just as lethal.

But this is where the fun comes, given that from this beta shines a certain desire to make the games spectacular, since it is evident how teams behave differently with or without the ball. In possession of the ball, players will be much more on the piece, attacking spaces with the right timing and offering discharge support; on the contrary, however, in the defensive phase there are the biggest gaps, with very little reactive athletes, especially on the second balls. You will often see disinterested players even if the ball is in their vicinity or, in some cases, literally in front of them. This is particularly disadvantageous for those who find themselves defending a round of the ball or a counterattack since, excluding the selected player, the others will not move very well. However it is nice to see how the music changes with each passing minute, maybe devastating athletes a few moments before begin to accuse fatigue in an obvious way, resulting more and more sluggish and little participant.

The currently unresponsive AI is balanced by an offensive phase that is difficult to get started, the maneuver must be reasoned in every instant of the race, since the game will not always be successful first if not when the characters are oriented to perfection. The best strategy is to take advantage of the unpredictability of the most agile and imaginative players, making them often aim the man to create numerical superiority in the opposing half of the field, concluding the action or serving the better positioned partner. There are no easy games and given the lack of precision in the defensive phase it will be possible to score goals at any time. The goalkeepers seemed to us to be real shutters, from any position and with any shot. We will see how they will be fixed in the final release, but so far, although in excess, they have seemed far more useful than those of last year. As for the management of physics and rebounds, we must say that we were satisfied: the feeling is that of an effective rebound, which does not always reward one player excessively.

Another sore point, however, are the contrasts, since the player with the ball is quite ahead of the one without, both in 1vs1 and in the protection of the ball: see Martial which protects the ball from the aggression of Chiellini without being moved a comma it is really not very credible, this will undoubtedly be an aspect that Konami will have to review. The last point is on the management of fouls, given that also in this PES it seems to have passed from one extreme to the other: compared to last year the referees are much more permissive and let them play for better or for worse. The result is less stoppage of matches, although there are often actions that should necessarily be sanctioned.

As mentioned at the beginning, this beta of PES 2022 was designed to only see the quality of the connection and matchmaking and, at present, the test has been passed. Excluding a couple of missed games, the rest went extremely smoothly, but for the record we have to say that our test was performed on PS5 with a first-rate connection. In conclusion we can however affirm that this first contact was satisfactory enough, the rest will have to be seen in the coming months how Konami will change the title and prepare for the annual conflict against FIFA .