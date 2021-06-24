In an absolutely surprising move, Konami gave the opportunity to participate in the Online Performance Test of its “New Football Game“In other words, this should be the first taste of the game unofficially known as PES 2022. This demo is available for download at PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. The demo will be available from 24/06/2021 to 08/07/2021.

To participate just visit it official store of your console, download “New Football Game Online Performance Test” and launch the game. There is no need to pre-register to take the test. Here you can find the New Football Game Online Performance Test page at Xbox Game Store, while this is the PS Store page.

This is how the initiative is presented: “KONAMI is happy to announce that a new football experience will be available soon! Consequently, before the official launch the game will enter the open beta phase with the features described below.

The purpose of this testing phase is to evaluate the quality of the matchmaking online and connecting to servers. Note: The game mechanics, balance, animations and graphics are still under development and will receive improvements before the official launch.

Having said that, we would like to invite you to participate in this one open beta and to share your feedback on the game experience with us. We would appreciate it very much.“

The demo will be used to test the game cross-gen between PlayStation4 and PlayStation5 users and those of Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

What do you think?