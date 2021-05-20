Konami has confirmed PES 2021 won’t get updated national team squads until Euro 2020 hits the knockout stage.

Data pack 7.0, due out next month towards the end of June to match the tournament’s advance into the knockout stage, adds updated national team squads based on the final 26 chosen players for each team, and increases squad sizes from 23 players to 26.

Ideally this update would best go live before the tournament kicks off on 11th June, but that hasn’t been possible “due to time constraints and the real-world submission of squads”, Konami said.

National teams have yet to announce their final squads for the Euros. England manager Gareth Southgate will announce his Euro 2020 squad at 1pm on Tuesday 25th May. UEFA has confirmed squad lists have been expanded to allow 26 participants.

However, Konami has today released data pack 6.0, which updates national team kits, including Germany, Italy, and Spain, updates player appearances such as France’s Antoine Griezmann, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, and Turkey’s Çağlar Söyüncü, and adds official referee kits and sleeve badges .

Euro 2020 was of course set for last summer, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This significantly impacted Konami’s plans for PES, too.

If you’re keen to get the right teams in place earlier than Konami manages it, you can always edit the game.