People in industrialised countries can receive up to 6,000 advertising stimuli in a day: an average of one every 10 seconds during the 16 waking hours, so the messages have to be very brief and forceful, authentic audiovisual impacts: very short words or phrases and, above all, easily recognisable images, which can be captured – often subliminally – in fractions of a second. For this reason, all morphologically viable four-letter combinations are registered as trademarks and isotypes – the iconic parts of logos – often resort to the simplest forms, such as elementary geometric figures: the circle, the triangle, the square, the ellipse…

The sign of the times is an exclamation mark that denotes confusion and imprints urgency. And in mathematics it is the factorial, the indicator of a compact, recurrent, iterative multiplication, like that of the messages that constantly goad us. The gag and the slogan, the harangue and the slogan, the emoticon and the abbreviation, the video clip and the spot Advertising is the paradigm of modern (or postmodern) communication, compressed and syncopated, fast and ephemeral. Information is usually received – either because it is transmitted that way or because we cannot pay due attention to it – in scattered and disconnected bursts; clichés and cliches replace ethical and political reflection… As a result, thought itself tends to fragment, to lose unity and coherence, and is at the mercy of the impacts of propaganda and advertising, which configure a fictional universe formally similar, but of opposite sign, to that of the tales and fables of yesteryear, since its objective is not to awaken consciences, but to lethargize them.

Traditional fables, in Hegel’s words, are like enigmas that are accompanied by their solution, and the humanized animals that usually star in them stage conflicts that invite us to contemplate reality from an ethical perspective (which is often made explicit in the well-known moral). At the antipodes of this truthful and moralizing intention, the dehumanized animals of the perverse fables of advertising tell us a dazzling lie to induce us to the immorality of unbridled consumption; inverting the Hegelian scheme, they offer us false solutions that, retroactively, convert the enigmas of existence into sleeping fallacies.

It is no coincidence that advertising – like its political half-sister, propaganda – frequently resorts to zoology to create emblems and logos: the consolidated symbolic charge of some animals makes it easy to turn them into iconic bait to capture consumers of all kinds and conditions. The Lacoste crocodile (“a 100-euro bug in a 10-euro T-shirt,” I heard an old lady say), the Ferrari horse, the Swarovski swan, the Osborne bull… But there is an even more perverse use of animal symbolism, which is not content with turning the human being into a consumer but turns the consumer himself – and especially the female consumer – into an object of consumption.

Fox, she-wolf, bitch, hen, she-fox… The animalization of women, almost always with a derogatory intention (unlike in the case of men: fox, wolf, hound…), also usually has sexual or, more specifically, sexist connotations: women, like non-human animals, are objects – erotic, in this case – at the service of the king of creation. And in this sense – in more than one sense – the following are especially illustrative: bunnies of Playboy.

According to its designer, Art Paul, the bunny Playboy It represents the magazine’s “playful and charming” character with its humorous and sexual connotations. “The rabbit is a fresh, shy, lively, bouncy, sexy animal,” Paul said in an interview. “First it smells you, then it runs away, later it comes back and you want to pet it, play with it. A girl looks like a rabbit. It’s cheerful.”

And since a girl looks like a rabbit, nothing is more appropriate than turning the cheerful waitresses of the clubs into bunnies. Playboy, Fresh, shy, lively, bouncy and sexy girls who you want to caress. It seems like a joke in bad taste or the fantasy of a budding zoophile, but the worldwide success of this grotesque cuntification of women makes it a very alarming phenomenon – and symptom – with manifestations as peculiar – excuse the euphemism – as the girls usagimimi from the manga and the anime.

He usagimimi (literally “rabbit ears”) is a feminoid and predominantly erotic branch of kemonomimi typical of Japanese popular culture, a term that refers to human characters with traits of various animals (cats, dogs, foxes…), especially ears, tails and claws. It is difficult to determine whether the bunnies of Playboy (which emerged in the sixties) were inspired by the usagimimi Or whether manga reinterpreted the rabbit women of Japanese folklore based on their Western (per)version. Or whether the iconic coincidence is simply due to the progressive convergence of two currents of patriarchal erotic imagery, whose degrading contents are being homologated by the globalization of mass culture.