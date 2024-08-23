About five years ago, Tove Ditlevsen was virtually unknown. But this quickly changed, thanks in part to the extraordinary boost her work received from the spread of her biography. Ditlevsen was born in a working-class neighbourhood of Copenhagen in 1917, divorced four times, struggled with opiate addiction and depression, spent time in several psychiatric hospitals and committed suicide in 1976, at the age of 58: for those who prefer the banalities of a writer’s life to what the author wrote and wanted people to know about him – and they believe they have read it, without even opening one of his books – Ditlevsen’s is the perfect biography. “The Billie Holiday of literature.” “The writer loved by generations of women and despised by generations of men.” “The perfect unknown you have to meet.” hype Ditlevsen is as much a beneficiary of a common confusion about what books are for as she is an exemplar of that misunderstanding.

And then there are the books themselves, 29 of them, starting with the Copenhagen Trilogy —Childhood, Youth and Dependence: all autobiographical—, whose publication in the United Kingdom from 2018 earned Ditlevsen a legion of followers. After the Trilogy (2021) and of The faces (2023), a semi-autobiographical novel, Seix Barral continues this year with the publication in Spanish of his work with Perverse happinessa good name for a book of short stories whose original title is Bad luckHer characters are a young dreamer who “would have been in a bind if she had been asked what she dreamed of” —but in reality she only dreams of having an umbrella—, a violent mechanic who once read poetry, people “who are not the kind you just stare at,” a young woman who limps due to a childhood illness and that’s why she doesn’t dance, young men who discover something about themselves in their boyfriends’ mothers that they will never be able to forget, women who “only write down “doable things” on their life wish list: a husband, “a little time to dream,” perhaps a child.

Danish writer Tove Ditlevsen, in a room in her house, in 1971. NTB / Alamy / CORDON PRESS

In a society of appearances, where the determining factor is owning a house, “beautiful furniture” and “the right friends” – that is, in Denmark in the first half of the 1960s; Perverse happiness was published in 1963—certain objects and beings take the place of others that conventions do not allow to be named. An umbrella, a cat, a tie can replace adventure, a child, respectability, the desire to be attractive, even if only for one person in this world.

The strength of Ditlevsen’s writing lies in the attention to detail and the creation of suffocating atmospheres in domestic settings.

Ditlevsen’s writing is relatively conservative—some might prefer “crystal-clear,” an adjective that can also be applied to her—and whose strength lies in the attention to detail and the creation of suffocating atmospheres in domestic settings. The fact that all of them feature women as protagonists will seduce some and lead others, mistakenly, to prefer not to read her. But these stories are magnificent—“The Umbrella,” “The Queen of the Night,” and “Perverse Happiness” are extraordinary, for example—and they show that, as the author writes, whether men or women, “very few dare, even once in their lives, to make the unspeakable a reality.” Ditlevsen’s women, like herself, struggle between that daring and the limitations that their class and gender impose on them. And how they resolve that conflict is the story of their life.

