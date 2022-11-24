By 2023, it is known that Maria Pia Copello will have its own program on América TV during noon. The networks exploded at the announcement because they wanted “Rubí” not to go off the air; however, the iconic telenovela is already being cut. Why? Well, the reason is in the middle of the desert and thousands of kilometers away: the world cup qatar 2022. Yes, the football party is stealing the limelight from ‘La descarada’.

We know that the channel’s programming has been modified throughout the day to give space to sporting events. Of course, those who have not received this with good eyes have been the followers of the plot of Bárbara Mori, for which they have shown their complaints in hilarious comments through Twitter.

Next, we leave you the funniest reactions.

Fans of “Rubí” react because Qatar 2022 cuts the novel. Photo: LR composition/Twitter screenshots

What is “Ruby” about?

First released in 2004, “Rubí” became Televisa’s star production in a short time. Her story, although criticized by the most conservative people, brought us closer to the young and beautiful Rubí, who lives in a neighborhood located in a poor area of ​​Mexico.

She is clear that poverty is not going to ruin her plans to live a reality full of luxuries. With that goal in mind, she uses her physical qualities to get closer to men whose financial condition could give her the social position she so longs for.

To achieve this, she is not afraid to do the unexpected, even if it means breaking the heart of Alejandro, the love of her life.

“Ruby” – cast

Barbara Mori as Rubí Pérez Ochoa

Sebastian Rulli as Hector Ferrer Garza

Eduardo Santamarina as Alejandro Cardenas Ruiz

Jacqueline Bracamontes as Maribel de la Fuente Ortiz

Ana Martín as Refugio Ochoa, Pérez’s widow.