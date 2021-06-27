Thousands of Peruvians took to the streets on Saturday (June 26, 2021) to demonstrate against the delay in officializing the results of the June 6 presidential election. The protests were made both by supporters of Pedro Castillo, of the left-wing Peru Libre party, and of right-wing Keiko Fujimori, of Força Popular.

Castillo and Fijimori appeared at the end of the acts and gave speeches.

The counting of the election officially ended on the 15th of June. Castillo received the most votes, taking 50.125% to Fujimori’s 49.875%, according to the ONPE (National Office of Electoral Processes, in its Spanish acronym).

But the country’s JNE (National Elections Jury) has not yet made the result official. The official proclamation can only take place after the jury responds to all requests for annulment of votes – most of which were presented by Fujimori. understand the case in this article.

According to Reuters, Castillo’s supporters marched this Saturday (June 26) towards Plaza San Martín, in Lima, one block from the JNE headquarters. They asked for confirmation of the leftist’s victory.

A few blocks away, Fujimori supporters demonstrated with banners that called for “no to fraud”, supporting the speech of the daughter of former Peruvian dictator Alberto Fujimori that there was fraud in the elections.

“What we want is for all these irregularities to be analyzed,” Fujimori told supporters.

She said she will request an audit of the elections from the OAS (Organization of American States).

Castillo, on the other hand, used his speech to move away from the idea that he would lead Peru to communism.

“We are not chavistas, we are not communists, we will not take property from anyone, this is false, we are democratic”, he declared. “The differences, the inequalities are over.”

continue reading