Magaly Medina, known as the ‘Urraca’, has been an emblematic presence on Peruvian television, generating both fame and controversy. Her entertainment programs have been the epicenter of criticism and legal problems. However, the enigma surrounding this public figure led a student from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP) to explore her impact on society through a master thesis.

What was the thesis about Magaly Medina about?

Instead of opting for a conventional theme, Mario Elmer Sánchez Dávila He chose to immerse himself in the world of entertainment and television gossip, focusing on the analysis of Magaly Medina’s speech. Her thesis, titled “Looks that monitor, images that punish: gossip, morality and social discourse in Magaly TeVe”, seeks to unravel the influence of the ‘Urraca’ on society’s perception of entertainment and morality.

The investigation delves into the intersection between gossip, morality, and social discourse, revealing how Magaly Medina has shaped public opinion and constructed cultural narratives. Sánchez Dávila uses interview guides and direct observation, analyzing eight followers to thoroughly understand the television phenomenon that surrounds the host and her program ‘Magaly TeVe’.

The student unravels a moral code shared by Peruvian society, basing Magaly Medina’s discursive strategy. The exposure of ampays and the spread of rumors act as mechanisms that monitor and punish any deviation from established norms. The driver becomes a powerful figure who guarantees the application and compliance of this moral code in public opinion.

The thesis revealed that gossip is not just entertainment, but a pragmatic mechanism that maintains moral order in Peruvian society. Social interaction is based on the application of this shared moral code, making the ‘Magpie’ speech predictive and rewarding. Interactions between actors are governed by the application of these norms, creating a functional dynamic for social organization.

