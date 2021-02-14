Although the former president of Peru explained that he received the dose from the Chinese Sinopharm laboratory for being a volunteer in clinical trials, the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia – which carried out the experiments – denied that version. Congress disputes whether Vizcarra misused his power as president to apply the Covid-19 vaccine before most Peruvians.

The controversy over the vaccination of Martín Vizcarra when he was president continues to grow. Although the ex-president assured that he received the Covid-19 vaccine for being one of the volunteers during phase 3 of experiments, today one of the two universities that led the clinical trials of the Sinopharm dose in Peru denied that information.







“The principal investigator (of the clinical trials, Germán Málaga) reported that Mr. Martín Vizcarra Cornejo and (his wife) Mrs. Maribel Díaz Cabello are not part of the group of 12,000 volunteers who are research subjects,” said the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia ( UPCH) through a statement, published on Saturday, February 13.

This new information contradicts the position that Vizcarra had defended in the midst of the debate in the country. Congress disputes whether Vizcarra abused his power as president to be one of the first to receive the dose against the coronavirus. But the former president defended himself on Thursday, saying he had only been a volunteer for clinical trials.

Vizcarra says he was vaccinated “voluntarily”

Before the university denied that the former president had been one of the volunteers, Vizcarra maintained that he did take part in the clinical trials and that only for that reason he received the dose from the Chinese laboratory on October 2, 2020. “From the work environment of the presidential office, no one has been vaccinated, no one has been part of that phase 3 study. Check. Phase 3 is a voluntary act and nobody signed up for or asked to be part of this research process, of this clinical trial. I did do it voluntarily, “he said in his statements last Thursday.

The former president added that he did not know if he had received the real vaccine or just a placebo and justified his silence during all this time arguing that the volunteers of the phase 3 of the Sinopharm vaccine had a confidentiality agreement that did not allow them to reveal that they had participated in clinical trials.

He even indicated that the only person in his cabinet who knew the information was Walter Martos, his prime minister, who was asked whether or not he should participate in the trials. The official told him not to do it because there was a “risk”, since by then the vaccine had not been tested in Peru.

This point is precisely what led Congress to discuss the controversy. The parliamentarian Manuel Merino – who held the Presidency of Peru for five months after the removal of Vizcarra and then had to resign due to social and political pressure – made a request to his colleagues for the Legislature to appoint three ministers.

After the revelations made by Vizcarra, the Congress summoned Pilar Mazzetti, the then Minister of Health; Violeta Bermúdez, the president of the Council of Ministers, and Javier Palacios, Minister of Labor, to report how much the cabinet knew about the vaccination of the then president. Another question was whether there were more officials who had received the vaccine before the rest of the Peruvians.

Bermúdez responded that he learned about Vizcarra’s vaccination “just like” the congressmen and added that there is “no information about any invitation to participate in clinical trials to the president.”

Mazzetti explained that neither Vizcarra nor any other senior official could participate in clinical trials because they had a “level of decision.” In other words, they were to undergo the doses only when they were found to be safe and effective against Covid-19.

But the scandal did not stop there. Although Mazzetti also denied knowing anything about vaccination, he resigned on Saturday precisely because of that discussion.







The resignation further ignited the debate, without Vizcarra changing his position on Thursday, when he insisted that he participated only as a volunteer and that proof of this is that he received the inoculation two months before that vaccine was approved in Peru. Today all those defenses fell with the revelation made by the UPCH.

This news may hit the candidacy of Vizcarra, who aspires to Congress in the general elections on April 11 for the We are Peru party. Not only can political discussion affect the high levels of favor he has in public opinion, but even his vaccination can bring him to the stage.

Different jurists assured local media that the authorities can open an investigation against Vizcarra, to find out if the contract he signed with the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm was subject to the benefit of being one of the first Peruvians to receive the vaccine. However, the Prosecutor’s Office has not yet begun any official investigation and so far it is only known that Vizcarra is not on the list of volunteers.

With EFE and local media