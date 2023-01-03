Christopher Bridge, Known on social networks as Cristorata, he made a public complaint after learning that they leaked intimate videos, thus violating his privacy. The 19-year-old issued a statement on his Instagram account to announce legal measures against those responsible for this cybercrime. In one of the lines of the text, the Peruvian tiktoker also apologized for the people who have been affected, such as his loved ones.

In the message, he indicated that he would be unable to promote this type of content so that third parties would be affected. “I didn’t want to act like nothing happened. It’s been hard days for me ”, reads the publication.

Cristorata affected by exposure of their privacy. Photo: Cristopher Puente Vienna/Instagram

Cristorata apologizes to his loved ones

He stressed that the audiovisual materials do not correspond to the current time. “ Intimate videos of me involving other people are circulating, from many years ago, all due to a massive hacking of my social networks and digital clouds,” he said.

He apologized to those who have been affected and have been involved in this exposure of their privacy. “I apologize to these people who were involved, to my family, friends, the brands that trusted me and my followers,” said Arianna Sanllehi’s current partner.

Cristorata receives support from friends. Photo: Instagram capture

Who is Cristorata and how did he become popular?

His real name is Cristopher Puente Viena, but his fans call him Cristorata. Born in Chiclayo, the young man became popular on social networks for his homemade clips that went viral.

He has more than 1 million followers on his digital platforms, in addition to getting around 20 million likes. He is one of the most popular influencers in the country.

He became known for a joke on the police, in which he commented that he was selling drugs. The officers took him to a police station, but lacking evidence and documents, he was released. He clarified that nothing manifested was real.