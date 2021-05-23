The singer-songwriter Yamile, one of the artists of the latin pop Peruvian, experiments with more tropical genera and launches “Hidden”, a cumbia whose video clip, released on Friday May 21, was recorded on the paradisiacal beaches of Máncora, in the north of the country.

The musical production was carried out by the experienced Paulo César Morales, who comes from working with Deyvis Orosco, Maricarmen Marín, Marco Romero, among others.

With a modern cumbia sound, “Escondidos” develops in its visual part the story of a forbidden love, where Yamile plays the role of the antagonist in one of those novel romances that cannot be realized.

On the other hand, the song has been included in the playlist Friday news Peru of Spotify Latam, in addition to appearing on the cover of the music list Latinas from ONErpm, one of the most important digital platforms.

Yamile’s new project, “Escondidos”, comes after the success of the single “I cried for you”, launching last April 25, in collaboration with the Ecuadorian duo Rocko and Blasty, which exceeded 45,000 views on Spotify and more than 120,000 views on YouTube.

Who is Yamile?

In May 2020, Yamile jumped onto the local Peruvian Latin pop scene with the single “Love me”, followed by “Nicotine”, “You” Y “Carlos”.

In 2021, the Peruvian singer-songwriter made a collaboration with the rap and reggaeton duo Rocko y Blasty, positioning herself as one of the young promises of Latin music.

Music, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.