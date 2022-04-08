Peruvian singer-songwriter Diego Chávez is launched onto the national music scene with his first album titled POHEMIA. After successfully participating in the musical reality La Voz Perú 2015, seven years later, Diego fulfills the promise he made to the popular Gian Marco, to record his first musical production and launch it in style.

“I’ve heard your music, you showed it to me, and I’m really sure that the day you release your music, people will love you much more. Promise me that whether or not you win La Voz, you’re going to record an album.”, were the words that Gian Marco dedicated to Diego in one of the last galas of the aforementioned program, where he was the finalist of the singer-songwriter’s team of “Hoy” and “Se me olvidó”, being one of the most outstanding participants of the season.

It took seven years for Diego to make this promise a reality, and also seven for the number of songs that make up his first album as a singer-songwriter, now available on all digital platforms. “It is a very personal album, very intimate. POHEMIA is, in my imagination, a city, and each song is a night lived in this city. I speak of nights because all of them, even the most moving songs, transmit a nostalgic, nocturnal vibe. I wanted to capture in seven songs a journey through the human experience: nights of anguish, loss, pain, but also of optimism, dance, passion and adventure. My wish is that each person, listening to this album, manages to connect in a deep way with their own emotions.”, stated Diego Chávez about this debut album.

It should be noted that POHEMIA’s songs were finished being composed during the Covid-19 pandemic and, thanks to the sponsorship of his fans through a crowdfunding campaign, the Peruvian singer-songwriter managed to finance the production in its entirety, which was carried out between Lima and Buenos Aires (2020-2021).

It is not surprising that one of the most striking attributes of this album are the lyrics, since Diego is a prolific lyricist, fiction writer and copywriter, known for having been the creative and scriptwriter behind the most viral campaigns of La Blanquirroja (“When love has no cure” and “We are back”).

POHEMIA is a musical journey through time: songs like “Mensajero Astral”, “Dos Candelas” or “Todo Nace y Die en Abril’ revive the nineties spirit of bands like New Radicals or The Cranberries and artists like Fito Páez or Shakira in his pop rock years. Touches of funk, dream pop, upbeat, but also rock ballads and even boleros. Without a doubt, a timeless piece of art with which Diego is shaping up to raise the flag of the new Peruvian singer-songwriter.

The release of the album has been accompanied by the video clip of the first single, “Dos Candelas”, which was filmed in New York and produced by the Ideari Creative Company agency. The date of the launch concert will be announced on the official Instagram of the artistmeanwhile it is possible to enjoy POHEMIA on all music platforms.