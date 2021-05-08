The tumbesino Ivan castro, is the name behind Comandante Castro, a new benchmark in independent music made in Peru, who debuted under that stage name in 2020, when the world was just adapting to confinements and masks; and that now seems to fit very well with the current political situation in Peru.

Currently, the leader of the band Radiopostals presents his new song “For now”, available on all digital platforms from May 7.

“The idea is to mix the spirit of the trova with today’s homemade pop,” the Peruvian musician explained in a statement.

About your name, Commander Castro, the artist is emphatic in pointing out that he and his music are married to any ideology, much less to a political party.

“My songs talk about what is lived in Peru from everyday life. I am more interested in people’s lives than in politics or politicians ”, he explains.

On his new single, “For now”, talks about the need to take a break in the midst of the frenzy and stress that we currently experience.

“It is a fair and necessary invitation to take a break, because to survive in an increasingly aggressive world, it is important to raise your voice, but also to give ourselves a moment of pause with something as simple as a bike ride, a walk or enjoy of the vice of his choice, “he writes in a post on Instagram.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.