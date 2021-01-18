The Peruvian singer-songwriter Alexander Zucca has just released its theme on all digital platforms “With you”, with which he will seek to conquer the public in this summer 2021.

After the success of “Provocate me”, the artist returned to the music scene with this new song, which already has an official video on Youtube.

“One step closer to achieving my lifelong dream; a process of unforgettable memories, effort, sweat and smiles. A rhythm that has always been kept, and finally comes to light, so that everyone can dance and enjoy it. Happiness in one word: With you ”, said Zucca about his new achievement.

Alexander Zucca indicated that It has many more hits saved that will soon see the light of day. For now, fans of the singer-songwriter can listen to “Contigo” on Spotify, YouTube, Claro Música and other digital platforms.

Who is Alejandro Zucca?

Alexander Zucca is a 22-year-old singer who after completing his academic studies in administration and accounting, and working successfully in the business field, decided to dedicate himself full time to art after making a series of viral videos as an actor and comedian.

The also composer has taken acting classes with Leonardo Torres Vilar, one of the most recognized actors in the local show.

