The Peruvian rock duo Half of the trip began 2021 with the release of the single “I don’t want to go out today”, Whose video clip officially premiered on January 28 on his YouTube channel.

The video – directed, recorded and edited by Mauricio Figueroa of PM Producciones – seeks to convey an isolation effect, so it uses images of low-traffic areas in San Borja and Ate, and includes some shots of the central railway line.

These sequences are superimposed on others of Javier Lopez-Torres and Frank Edgar doing everyday activities before meeting in the recording studio with Daniel La Rosa on percussion.

The lyrics of “Hoy I don’t want to go out” are based on the experience that its author, Javier Lopez-Torres, went through when he emigrated to Europe in 1991, 20 years ago, and what it meant to return after several years and have to adapt to the rhythm the city and culture shock.

Curiously, despite their longevity, his verses gain relevance and relevance with the global crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, an important change in the creation of the single “Hoy no quiero Salida” was the move away from the jazz rock base originally intended to merge Latin rhythms and Peruvian cajon, which gave way to a more upbeat and catchy melody.

Finally, it is expected that Half of the trip I managed to finalize the launch of his long awaited first album, a collection of 12 songs composed between the 80s and 90s.

