In the week that completes 3 months in the presidency of Peru, Dina Boluarte will be questioned by the Peruvian prosecutor’s office as part of the investigations carried out since January of this year to investigate crimes of genocide, aggravated homicide and serious injuries that occurred due to the protests unleashed since the dismissal of the former president Pedro Castillo, of whom Dina Boluarte was vice president.

Castillo left power on December 7, 2022, arrested after an unsuccessful self-coup attempt. Since then, the country has experienced a wave of protests that have already culminated in the death of about 50 people and hundreds of injured in recurrent clashes between police and demonstrators.

Unable to contain the protests and their damage, Dina Boluarte began to be investigated by the country’s Public Ministry. To the Peruvian newspaper El Comerciothe president’s lawyer, Kelly Montenegro, confirmed the president’s appointment to participate in the hearing this Tuesday (7) and assured that Dina Boluarte will attend the diligence in person, as demanded by the prosecution.

The lawyer declared that the president’s participation in the interrogation will take place “with all the will to want to help in the investigations”. And she informed that she should meet with the president this Sunday (5) to deal with the details surrounding the testimony.

international support

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, assured this Friday (3) that the country’s government has the support of “the main international allies in America and Europe”. The chancellor also claims to have a strategy to combat “disinformation”, which, according to her, was generated at a global level during the political and social crisis that began in December.

“Our main international allies in America and Europe timely conveyed their support to Peru in the defense of the rule of law, democracy and the protection and defense of human rights,” Gervasi told the Foreign Affairs Committee of the country’s Congress.

The chancellor gave details to the Peruvian parliamentarians and assured that she had met with high-ranking representatives of several governments, citing Brazil, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ecuador, Chile, Costa Rica, Paraguay and Uruguay.

In addition, he added that President Dina Boluarte received representatives of the European Union, “who expressed their governments’ support for the institutional democratic process in Peru.”