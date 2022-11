Peruvian President Pedro Castillo 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Presidency of Peru

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, announced on Thursday night (25) that he will renew the cabinet of ministers, after confirming the resignation of the prime minister, Aníbal Torres, amid a long battle between the Executive and the Legislative of the country. The decision came after Congress rejected a vote of confidence in the government, requested by Torres.

The prime minister sought the repeal of a law that establishes that every referendum implies a constitutional reform that needs to be approved first by the Legislature.

In a speech to the nation, Castillo said that the law “prevents, since then, the right of all citizens to participate in politics directly and without intermediaries, through the referendum.” “This law, in an arbitrary way, took away our right to exercise it again. We, as a government, are trying to give back to all Peruvians that right, which, in the current Congress, certain political groups have decided to refuse,” said the president.

In August, Torres also tendered his resignation as prime minister, citing “personal reasons”. After much speculation, he withdrew his request and remained in office. With the resignation now accepted, Castillo will have the fifth prime minister since he took office in July last year.