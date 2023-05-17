The Prime Minister of Peru, Alberto Otárola, said this Tuesday (16) that his country “is literally being attacked” by the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro; and Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who supported former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo and criticized the current president, Dina Boluarte.

“The country is literally being attacked by two presidents: (Colombian President Gustavo) Petro and (Mexican President Andrés Manuel López) Obrador (…) Unfortunately, they have been systematically attacking our country and Peruvians through comments unnecessary that the government vehemently rejects,” Otárola told journalists after attending a meeting with the Bureau of Congress.

He also declared that these two presidents, along with former President Castillo, “are flour from the same bag” and resemble in their policies “a mediocre and authoritarian management”.

Otárola referred to the fact that the government presented a bill that would allow Boluarte to travel abroad and govern remotely in order to exercise presidential diplomacy.

According to the premier, this proposal has “a special connotation” due to the international context.

“Due to this high responsibility and the personal defense that the President of the Republic has to make of our country, we invoke a sense of urgency to Congress and we are sure that they will act in accordance with this request”, he explained.

Otárola anticipated the information that, after this meeting, he will meet this Wednesday with the Legislative Constitution Committee to present the proposal again, together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ana Gervasi.

In a statement broadcast on television on Monday (15), Gervasi said that the presidents of Mexico and Colombia demonstrated “once again their attitude contrary to the principles and values ​​that govern democratic coexistence in the region”, by reiterating their rejection of the government of Boluarte.

Gervasi emphasized that Obrador’s position of not handing over the presidency pro tempore of the Pacific Alliance to Peru “is a manifestation of the level of negligence with which he directs his actions in foreign policy”.

The Mexican president called Boluarte a “usurper” on Monday and said she should leave “the presidency to the person who won it in a free and democratic election, Pedro Castillo”, who has been in prison since Dec. 2022, removed from office by the Peruvian Congress, after an attempted coup d’état.

The Mexican president alleges that Castillo was the victim of a coup d’état “by the oligarchy” and said that Boluarte, who took office by constitutional succession as vice president, “was imposed” on the Peruvian government, which is why he has “about 25% acceptance” popular.

On Sunday, Petro criticized visits by politicians and officials to Peru’s attorney general, Patricia Benavides, pointing her out as the “protagonist” of what he considered “a coup d’état” against Castillo.

Regarding this statement, Gervasi commented that Petro, by referring to the Peruvian attorney general, demonstrated “his non-recognition of the independence and constitutional autonomy that public ministries have within the framework of a democratic system”