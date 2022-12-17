The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, said in an interview with journalists this Saturday (Dec.17, 2022) that she will not resign from her post. She wants Congress to approve the anticipation of the country’s general elections from 2026 to 2023.

🇧🇷What is resolved with my resignation? Here we will remain, firm, until Congress resolves the anticipation of the elections”, he declared.

On Friday (Dec. 16), the Peruvian Congress voted against the proposal to bring the general elections forward to December 2023 and the term of office of president and congressman to April 30, 2024. The election should be held in 2026.

Boluarte was elected vice president of Peru in 2021, on the ticket of Pedro Castillo. On the 7th, the then president tried to dissolve Congress and was arrested. Castillo’s arrest triggered a series of protests in Peru, which led the government to declare a state of emergency last Wednesday (14.Dec).

Second According to the Twitter profile of the Ombudsman of Peru, 17 people had died in clashes with the police as of Friday night (Dec. 16). Another 5 died in traffic accidents allegedly caused by the protests.

UNDERSTAND

Castillo dissolved Congress on December 7 and declared a state of emergency across the country. The former president said he would call new elections. He also announced a curfew.

The leftist’s dismissal was approved shortly afterwards by Congress. There were 101 votes in favor, 6 against and 10 abstentions. At least 87 votes in favor were needed.

Castillo was arrested shortly afterwards by the National Police. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the Supreme Court of Justice of Peru decreed 18 months of preventive detention for the former president. He is supposedly investigated. “crime against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order, in the form of rebellion […] and conspiracy🇧🇷 The offenses are provided for in Articles 346 and 349 of the Peruvian Constitution.