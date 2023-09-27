The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, testified on Wednesday before prosecutors, for the third time this year, for her alleged responsibility in the repression of the protests, in which 50 people died, after the dismissal of her predecessor, the imprisoned former president Pedro Castillo.

Boluarte remained for 90 minutes at the headquarters of the public ministry, where he appeared before the attorney general, Patricia Benavides, and her deputy Carlos Huamán.

The president, a 61-year-old lawyer, left the scene without giving statements and protected by a strong police contingent that prevented journalists from accessing her.

“We have attended and declared,” presidential lawyer Joseph Campos told the press, adding that the president had given “statements to control the situation, public order, respecting fundamental rights,” he said.

Dozens of people protest against the government of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Lima, Peru, on September 16, 2023. EFE – ALDAIR MEJIA

His defender reiterated previous statements, in which he had already said “that there was no order from the president” to the State security forces to shoot against the protesters.”

It is the third time that the Prosecutor’s Office has questioned Boluarte within the framework of the investigation opened in January for the alleged crimes of “genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries” in the protests.

The case was opened due to the deaths of citizens during social mobilizations between December 2022 and January 2023.

50 dead, of which about 20 were shot by security forces

The Prosecutor’s Office is trying to determine Boluarte’s responsibility in the repression of anti-government demonstrations in the Apurímac, La Libertad, Puno, Junín, Arequipa and Ayacucho regions.

In the event of an accusation, the president cannot be put on trial until July 2026, when her term ends, as established by the Constitution.

Peruvians protest against the Government of Dina Boluarte, president of Peru, in New York, USA, on September 20, 2023. EFE – Angel Colmenares

The repression of the Peruvian Government since Boluarte assumed the presidency last December has left 50 dead, around twenty of them due to bullet wounds fired by the military forces, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

Boluarte was vice president of Peru until she assumed power on December 7 following the dismissal of leftist Pedro Castillo for his frustrated attempt to dissolve Congress, govern by decree and convene a Constituent Assembly.

Castillo is in preventive detention in Lima, waiting for the justice system to decide whether he will eventually be called to trial.