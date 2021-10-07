The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, announced this Wednesday (Oct. 6) that he had accepted the resignation of Guido Bellido Ugarte from the position of president of the Council of Ministers – a kind of prime minister of the country. Peruvian law requires that, in this case, all other ministers leave their positions.

The resignation of the ministerial cabinet was confirmed by Castillo in a message broadcast on television and on social media. Hours later, he appointed Mirtha Vásquez to the presidency of the Council of Ministers and sworn in the new cabinet, which still needs congressional approval.

Bellido is a member of the left-wing Peru Free Party, the same as Castillo. He is part of the most radical wing of the legend and, in the nearly 70 days he was president of the Council of Ministers, he had some disagreements with the head of state.

One of them was due to a publication by Bellido on social networks aimed at the consortium responsible for the largest gas field in Peru. He stated that if the value of royalties paid to the government were not renegotiated, the state would nationalize exploitation.

During the electoral campaign, Castillo pledged to respect the economy and private property. He denied that he would adopt a policy of nationalization and expropriation.

The now former president of the Council of Ministers declared, in a farewell letter, that the resignation meets “by request” of Castillo.

In this Wednesday’s message (Oct. 6), the Peruvian president did not mention the reasons that led to Bellido’s resignation. He said the government has decided to take some steps “in favor of governability” is that “it’s time to put Peru above all isolated party ideologies and positions”.

In addition to Bellido’s post, Castillo changed 6 of the 18 ministers. The Peruvian president changed the heads of the Ministries of Labour, Culture, Interior, Education, Production and Mines and Energy.

“Dear Mirtha Vásquez and new ministers joining the Ministerial Cabinet: welcome. The new stage in the People’s Government seeks to promote dialogue, governance and teamwork. Our main objective is to fight for the most vulnerable and we will achieve it”, wrote Castillo on his profile on Twitter.

Mirtha Vásquez is a lawyer and has been president of Congress. It is affiliated with the center-left Frente Amplio party, which is part of the coalition that supports Castillo’s government.