The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, appointed this Friday (25) as president of the Council of Ministers Minister Betssy Chávez, until then holder of the Culture portfolio and who is being investigated by the Public Ministry for allegedly having hired her relatives for positions public.

“Out of respect for the rule of law and the restitution of balance and the separation of powers, I swear,” Chávez said at a brief inauguration ceremony, in the presence of his predecessor, Aníbal Torres, whose resignation Castillo accepted minutes before midnight. .

On November 14, the Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the opening of an investigation into the alleged commission of crimes of incompatible negotiation and taking advantage of office and aggravated influence peddling against Chávez.

The investigation was opened after the Sunday program “Cuarto Poder” denounced that Chávez had hired for the Ministry of Culture – and allegedly facilitated the link with another state entity – relatives of businessman Abel Sotelo, with whom he maintains a relationship.

Chávez, 33, is a lawyer born in the province of Tacna, on the border with Chile, and has served as Minister of Labor and Employment Promotion in the current government, a position she was removed from after being the target of a motion of censure in Congress. .

In addition, she is a deputy elected by Peru Livre, a party that calls itself Marxist and which also brought Castillo to the presidency.

However, Chávez left the party in December last year, as did the president months later.

Chávez thus becomes the fifth president of the Council of Ministers since Castillo took power in July 2021, following the resignation presented the day before by Torres before the decision of the congressional board of directors to reject “totally” the proposal for a confidence vote which he presented the week before.

The board of directors of Congress took this decision “because it deals with matters that are prohibited for its approach”, as announced by the President of Parliament, José Williams.

In this sense, Williams said that the approach taken by Torres “is a clear attempt to seize an exclusive and exclusive power of Congress to approve or not the vote of confidence and interpret the meaning” of this type of request.

When presenting the request for a vote of confidence to the plenary of Congress last week, Torres, who had been in office since February of this year, warned that the Constitution establishes that the refusal of the vote of confidence is established when the request is “refused” and not expressly “rejected”.

Therefore, it considered that if the mere possibility of receiving the project were declared inadmissible, this would be understood as a negative vote of confidence.

The Peruvian Constitution establishes that if Congress rejects a confidence issue, the president must recompose his cabinet of ministers and, if this happens a second time, he has the power to dissolve Parliament and immediately call new legislative elections.

Now, Congress must give its vote of confidence to Chávez, so that if Parliament rejects it and Castillo interprets that a first motion has already been denied, he could try to dissolve Congress, something that deputies reject.