Peruvian President Dina Boluarte finds the search of her home on suspicion of not declaring luxury watches “discriminatory and unconstitutional”. “I respect the investigations of the public prosecutor's office,” Boluarte said. However, she rejects the way this happened.
Foreign editorial
