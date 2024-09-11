The Peruvian Presidency issued a statement on reports on the health status of former President Alberto Fujimoriwho is 86 years old and was released from prison a few months ago after being convicted of crimes against humanity.

According to the criteria of

“From the Presidency of the Republic we express our concern for the health of former President Alberto Fujimori and we wish him a speedy recovery. We extend our solidarity and strength to his family,” said the official.

From the presidency of the republic we express our concern for the health of former president Alberto Fujimori and we wish him a speedy recovery. We extend our solidarity and strength to his family. — Presidency of Peru 🇵🇪 (@presidenciaperu) September 11, 2024

In parallel, His personal doctor Alejandro Aguinaga said that he is going through a complex situation.

“On behalf of the family, we want to thank you for your concern. The president is fighting,” he told reporters.

“Given the current situation and the information that has been coming out, we ask that visits be restricted and we reiterate to everyone our gratitude and concern for the president’s health, but he, along with the professionals who care for him, is fighting,” he reiterated.

Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru. Photo:EFE/ Ernesto Arias Share

Miguel Torres, a member of the Fujimorist Fuerza Popular party, said the former president was in “a delicate condition”: “He is going through a difficult time, but we are sure that he will be able to overcome it. Let us pray for him.”

Last May, Fujimori had revealed that he had been diagnosed with a malignant tumor. He said he would begin specialized treatment.

“I never give up in the face of illness and arbitrariness. Nothing can prevent my reunion with all of you. With your support, the help of God and the love of my family, I will defeat cancer,” she said at the time.

A few weeks ago he had been admitted to a clinic for a hip operation.

Alberto Fujimori, former president. Photo:The Commerce Archive Share

The former president of Peru, between 1990 and 2000, left the Lima prison in December 2023, where he served a 25-year sentence for crimes against humanityafter the Constitutional Court (TC) restored the humanitarian pardon it granted in 2017 to then-ruler Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018).

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

*With information from EFE