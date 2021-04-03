The urban pop duo Inti & Vicente began 2021 with the release of their fourth single “USA”, an original song about loneliness, written by them under the label Rebeleon Entertainment and Virgin Music US Latin.

Now the duo has become pioneers in using a new sound technology developed by Immersion Network, which allows you to reproduce and capture sounds in 360 degrees.

Under the leadership of the 18 Grammy Award winner, Sebastian krys, the commercial use of this listening experience was destined to the new Inti & Vicente song, which will allow the listener to enjoy from a streaming platform an exuberant spatial sound similar to that of a recording room with any pair of headphones.

“The Immersion Network platform is the largest sound development since the birth of stereo. It was created by musicians and can be used by any consumer without the need to buy special hardware. Immersion audio enhances the listening experience for everyone, not just those with the means to purchase expensive equipment, ”said Sebastian Krys in a statement.

Like Inti & Vicente, the Colombian duo OK, made up of the twin singer-songwriters, Valentina perez and Valeria Perez They were also selected to use this new format on their most recent EP, Iridescent 3D.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.