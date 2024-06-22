The National Police of Peru (PNP) has captured, so far, 520 members of the transnational crime organization Tren de Aragua, reported this Friday the Chief of Staff of the PNP, Óscar Arriola.

The police chief declared on the state radio station Radio Nacional that among those detained are leaders of that organization, accused of commit serious crimes related to human trafficking, drug trafficking, extortion, kidnappings and homicides.

“Here the leaders of the Aragua Train have been captured,” Arriola remarked before adding that the work carried out by the PNP has led to Peruvian police chiefs having “meetings” with their counterparts from Ecuador and Chile to share their strategies. based on operational intelligence”.

Although Peruvians point out that citizen security is one of their main concerns, the PNP general maintained that his country tIt has one of the lowest crime rates and homicides with respect to neighboring countries.

Arriola reported, in this sense, that a large police operation that was carried out on Thursday at the national level, called ‘Safe Dawn’, allowed the arrest of 395 people with judicial and other injunctions. 690 people allegedly involved in various crimes.

Tattoos linked to the Venezuelan gang. Photo:NYPD Share

In addition, he said that 48 firearms were seized and 56 vehicles and vehicles were recovered. 480 stolen cell phones.

“It is one of the measures planned in advance, which has instruments such as intelligence, information, analysis, to see the places where it is going to be carried out, according to the crime map,” he explained.

The ‘Safe Dawn’ operation was described by the authorities as the “largest in the history” of the Andean country and included the participation of the president, Dina Boluarte, and her ministerswho traveled to different regions of the country.

“We are fighting crime and organized crime at the national level. We are not going to give up,” said Boluarte before ensuring that his Government wants citizens to “feel protected from the moment they begin their activities.”

In turn, the Minister of the Interior, José Santiváñez, stated that the Peruvian Government “has gone out to fight against crime andto organized crime”.

The Aragua Train was born in the prisons of Venezuela and has spread to Latin American countries such as Colombia, Peru, Bolivia and Chilewhile the United States border authorities have assured that members of this gang have also entered the North American country.

EFE