General Óscar Arriola, head of the National Directorate of Criminal Investigation (Dirincri) of the Peruvian National Police (PNP), said on Friday that members of the Shining Path terrorist group, a communist guerrilla, had infiltrated anti-government demonstrations taking place in the country.

Arriola clarified that the police are not saying that all the participants in the protests are members of the group, but he stressed that he wants “the population, which has every right to protest peacefully, to know that there is no longer any doubt that there are members of Sendero Luminoso”.

The last stronghold of Sendero Luminoso, allied with drug trafficking, survives in the valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers (Vraem).

The police chief also reported on the arrest of leaders of the Popular Defense Front of Ayacucho (Fredepa), arrested yesterday in that southern city and who, according to the security forces, are linked to the subversive group.

Those arrested are the president of Fredepa, Rocío Leandro Melgar, together with the vice president, Stefany Alanya Chumbes, and the secretary of that organization, Alejandro Manay Pillaca.

The Peruvian Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the violent acts that led to the looting and burning of the offices of the prosecutor’s office, the judiciary, the Bar Association and other state bodies on December 15 and 16.

In confirming these arrests, the Ministry of the Interior stated that Leandro Melgar was part “of the terrorist organization Sendero Luminoso and was arrested and imprisoned for participating in attacks in the 1980s and 1990s”.

Arriola added that “Comrade Cusi”, as she is known, is a former prisoner “convicted and confessed to the crime of terrorism” and was “the third member” of Sendero in Ayacucho, while he accused Alanya of being “the military command”.

“These people are members of the main regional committee of Ayacucho, of Sendero”, he specified, before indicating that the PNP managed to “prove and verify” that they coordinated other actions in the protests in the regions of Puno, Andahuaylas and Cusco.

Peru is facing a wave of anti-government protests that take place mainly in the south of the country and that so far have left 42 dead, 531 injured and 329 arrested, according to a balance sheet released this Friday by the Public Ministry.

For its part, the Public Ombudsman indicated that 41 demonstrators died in clashes with law enforcement agents, in addition to a policeman, adding that another seven people lost their lives “due to accidents and occurrences related to the blockade” of roads, which raises the total dead to 49.

Protesters demand the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the anticipation of general elections to 2023 and the convening of a Constituent Assembly.