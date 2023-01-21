A police contingent entered the campus of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM), the main one in Peru, this Saturday morning, with the task of evicting hundreds of protesters from the regions of the south of the country days after the campus was taken over by the student union to serve as a refuge for those who arrived in the capital to protest against the Government.

With the help of armored vehicles, a volley of tear gas canisters, and taking refuge in the state of emergency, the security forces demolished the bars of the university campus and entered to arrest the citizens who for two days in a row have marched in the Historic Center of Lima in against the government of Dina Boluarte, who succeeded Pedro Castillo on December 7 after his failed self-coup.

Some 150 people have been arrested during the operation. At noon a group of crime prevention prosecutors recently appeared on the campus of the University of San Marcos to ensure that the arrests were carried out with due process. The police deployment has included numerous vehicles and a support helicopter that has flown over the campus throughout the operation.

Images disseminated on social networks showed how an armored police vehicle broke down the metal gate of the university campus to enter and proceed to evict the protesters. After the agents entered, policemen in riot gear gathered at the gates of the campus to cordon off the area.

Since Wednesday, hundreds of people from Puno, Arequipa and Cuzco, among other parts of the country, began to arrive at this university, who came to the Peruvian capital to participate in the large marches called to demand the resignation of the president, Dina Boluarte, the closing of the Congress, the convocation of a constituent assembly and the advancement of elections.

Students from the San Marcos University this week showed their support for the protesters and organized collections and chains of donations of water, food, blankets or mattresses for them.

