Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/30/2024 – 16:52

Dina Boluarte's residence and the presidential palace were the target of a search and seizure operation as part of the “Rolex case”. Head of State is being investigated this month for alleged crime of illicit enrichment. Peruvian security forces carried out a search operation this Saturday (30/03) at the residence of President Dina Boluarte and at the government headquarters, as part of an investigation into Rolex watches that the head of state would not have declared as part of her assets.

During the early hours of the morning, police and representatives from the Public Ministry entered Boluarte's house, in the east zone of Lima, and then searched the government palace, looking for luxury watches whose origin had not been explained by the president.

The police entered the residence after forcing the door with an iron bar, according to images shown on television. Afterwards, they went to the Presidency headquarters.

“We are going to carry out the operation at the palace, carry out the search according to the court order”, declared Colonel Harvey Colchado, who did not confirm whether the police found jewelry or other evidence.

Boluarte, who assumed the Peruvian Presidency in December 2022, began being investigated on March 18 for the alleged crime of illicit enrichment and omission of statements in public documents.

In a short message published on the social network X, the Presidency stated that the operation at the government palace took place “normally and without any incident”.

The operations were authorized by the Superior Court of Preparatory Investigations, presided over by judge Juan Carlos Checkley, at the request of the attorney general.

The government criticized the action. “What happened constitutes an intolerable attack on the dignity of the Presidency of the Republic and the Nation it represents. These actions are disproportionate and unconstitutional,” the prime minister of Boluarte's cabinet, Gustabo Adrianzén, told the press.

Peru's Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Eduardo Arana, in turn, commented this Saturday that the searches show the collapse of the democratic system and constitutionality.

“What they are doing is politicizing and demonstrating that justice has been politicized in an unprecedented act that is attacking democratic institutions, the institutions of the Presidency and, above all, demonstrating the collapse of the democratic system and constitutionality,” said Arana.

Investigation

The search operations took place after the MP did not accept that the president rescheduled a hearing in which she would have to show the watches and their proof of purchase.

If she is indicted for illicit enrichment, the president will only face a possible trial after July 2026, when her term ends, as established by the Constitution. The investigation, however, can continue during this period.

The scandal, however, risks resulting in a request for Boluarte's dismissal from Congress, on the grounds of “moral incapacity”.

For this to happen, the right-wing party benches, which have a majority in the unicameral Parliament and represent the president's main support base, would have to support the left-wing minority benches in an alliance that is difficult to achieve.

The Rolex watch scandal broke out with a report on the La Encerrona news program aired a few weeks ago.

The report revealed that Boluarte has worn several watches from the luxury brand at official events since taking office as vice president of the government of former president Pedro Castillo and the position of minister of Development and Social Inclusion in 2021.

The period analyzed by the program runs until December 2022, the month in which she assumed the Presidency.

After showing the report, Boluarte stated that it was an “old” watch, the product of his “effort”, as he has been working since he was 18 years old.

“I entered the Government Palace with clean hands and I will leave with clean hands, as I promised the Peruvian people,” declared Boluarte, 61, last week.

The Public Ministry is already investigating Boluarte for alleged crimes of “genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries”, in a case opened last year for the deaths of more than 50 citizens during social protests between December 2022 and January 2023.

jps (AFP, EFE)