A young Peruvian passenger, who was transporting several kilos of cocaine, shot a customs officer during a check on Thursday at the Charles de Gaulle international airport, on the outskirts of Paris, the prosecutor’s office said on Friday.

The official “was injured by a person, of Peruvian nationality, retained in the framework of a control,” the prosecutor said. During the agents’ intervention, the passenger seized the official’s service weapon and fired “a single shot”, wounding her “in the waist”, according to the same source.

The attack took place while the victim was escorting the young South American woman, arrested earlier that day, to the bathroom, the Solidaires Douanes union said in a statement released on Friday.

“We are centimeters away from a drama,” estimated the union organization that celebrated “the professionalism” of the other customs officers present, “who controlled the offender without firing another shot.”

During the search of the young woman’s luggage, customs officers discovered three kilos of cocaine, the prosecutor’s office reported. The young woman, “20 years old”, was arrested for “attempted intentional homicide of a person exercising public authority and for violation of the legislation on narcotics.”

AFP

