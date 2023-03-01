The Peruvian Public Prosecutor’s Office requested, this Tuesday (28), preventive detention of 36 months against former president Pedro Castillo for the crimes of criminal organization, collusion and influence peddling. Castillo has been in prison since December 7, when he was detained for his failed self-coup attempt. At the time, Justice decreed 18 months of preventive detention against the former president, while investigating crimes of rebellion and conspiracy.

Now, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has asked for three years of preventive detention, alleging that Castillo headed, during his government, an organization dedicated to obtaining money in exchange for fraudulent bids for public works.

The MP also requested the preventive detention of the former Minister of Transport and Communications, Juan Silva Villegas, for alleged crimes of criminal organization and simple collusion, and of the former Minister of Housing, Construction and Sanitation, Geiner Alvarado, for participation in a criminal organization. .

The Public Ministry’s investigation was made official after Congress approved, on February 17, the final report of a constitutional complaint against the former president, a necessary preliminary step. The former president no longer has the immunity he had for responding to accusations of wrongdoing during his tenure as president.

The complaint, filed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office against the former president and approved by the Legislature, recommends accusing Castillo of allegedly committing crimes against public peace, in the form of a criminal organization, allegedly aggravated by his status as a leader. He is also suspected of a crime against the public administration, in the form of aggravated influence peddling, as well as being an accomplice to a crime against the public administration, in the form of collusion.

Suspicion of irregularities was found in the work on the Tarata II Bridge, in the department of San Martín, in the north of the country, and in other possible cases of corruption related to the public company Petroperú and the Ministry of Housing.

US defends early election deal

The US government on Tuesday expressed hope that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte will reach an agreement with Congress to bring forward elections and end the crisis triggered by Castillo’s failed coup attempt.

“We hope that President Boluarte and Congress can reach an agreement to bring elections forward so that Peruvians can have confidence in democracy,” said Brian Nichols, State Department undersecretary for Latin America.

Nichols, who was US ambassador to Peru between 2014 and 2017, commented that the successive changes of government in recent years in the Andean country demonstrate “the fragility of democracy” in Peru and that Castillo’s attempt was “clearly unconstitutional”.

For this reason, he said that Joe Biden’s government is watching events in Peru “closely” and supports “efforts to promote democratic order” in the country.

In early February, the Peruvian Congress failed in four attempts to bring general elections forward, making it difficult to hold elections this year.