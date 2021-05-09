When the pandemic was thought to be an obstacle to the artistic development of musicians, the Arequipa metal band OUIJA surprises with his new album.

This production is titled Worship and was released on all music platforms worldwide. This study work lasts more than an hour and has 13 unreleased tracks, recorded entirely in the city of Arequipa.

The band made up of Keni on vocals, Xesco and Ce on guitars, Richi on bass and Fabián on drums returns with new material after four years.

In addition to this, the album is accompanied by the presentation of a new video clip where the group worked with the North American producer Dana Willax in Los Angeles, California.

“Culto” is OUIJA’s second studio production. His first EP entitled Slavs from the board was released in 2017 and served as support for numerous performances on festivals of Peru and Chile.

His new album can be heard on all digital streaming platforms.