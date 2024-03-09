The crown did not go to Peru. The Peruvian Lucía Arellano gave a spectacular performance in India, but she could not reach the top 12.
Lucía Arrellano could not enter the top 12 of Miss World 2024. The Peruvian gave a spectacular presentation in the contest that took place in Mumbai, India, this March 9; She, however, could not make it to the final stretch of the beauty pageant.
Communicator. Journalist in training at the Jaime Bausate y Meza University. With more than 4 years of experience in various media in the Culture, Entertainment and Sports sections. I covered the final of the 2019 Copa Libertadores at the Monumental Stadium. Interested in entertainment, current affairs and chronicles.
