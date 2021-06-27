The Second Transitory Constitutional Court of Lima rejected the request to repeat the second round of the presidential elections between the leftist and virtual winner, Pedro Castillo, and the right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, who alleges fraud. The justice indicated that there were no irregularities, as the lawsuit claimed. Meanwhile, the JNE will resume its review of the refuted ballots on Monday, after the new prosecutor takes office after the resignation of Luis Arce.

There was no fraud in the presidential elections in Peru on June 6 and therefore there are no arguments to repeat the elections. This was determined by Judge Elizabeth Salas, of the Second Transitory Constitutional Court of Lima, before which the petition was presented.

The lawsuit was filed by the former president of the Judicial Power of Peru Javier Villa Stein, known for publicly expressing conservative positions, which sometimes coincide with Fujimori.

The judge who denied the petition pointed out that the plaintiff has not presented sufficient evidence regarding its allegations that the signatures of voting station members were forged where the number of votes for each candidate was allegedly tampered with.

File-Peru Libre candidate, Pedro Castillo, cast his vote in the city of Tacabamba (left) / The candidate of Fuerza Popular, Keiko Fujimori, voted in the city of Lima. © Presidency of Peru / Carla Patiño / AFP

This appeal is one of the many that have been presented in recent weeks and that have delayed the confirmation of a winner, while the electoral authorities review around 200,000 votes that the conservative candidate asks to challenge for alleged fraud.

However, all the appeals have been rejected in the first instance due to lack of evidence or because they were presented after the deadline and are now pending to be reviewed in the second and last instance by the National Jury of Elections (JNE), which has already refused to accept the first 10 requests for annulment of votes.

The JNE will resume voting review on Monday, after the new magistrate takes office

The work that was briefly suspended due to the resignation of one of the prosecutors of the National Elections Jury, Luis Arce, will be resumed next Monday, after Víctor Rodríguez took office this Saturday as the new magistrate of the full electoral body.

Last Thursday, the prosecutor of the Nation Zoraida Ávalos urgently appointed Rodríguez, the country’s supreme prosecutor, after the untimely resignation of prosecutor Luis Arce.

The official who declined to his post assured that he made the decision due to an alleged partiality of his other four colleagues in the JNE, for not accepting the first 10 requests for the annulment of votes that were presented by Fujimori. The body categorically rejected Arce’s accusations and insisted that the presidential candidate’s complaints are unfounded.

Now, with the involvement of Rodríguez, the plenary session of the JNE has the necessary quorum to resume the hearings in which it reviews the annulment appeals presented by Fujimori’s party, Fuerza Popular.

The Prosecutor’s Office investigates former high-ranking military commanders for alleged sedition

Peru’s Public Ministry launched a preliminary investigation against a group of retired soldiers for the alleged crimes of sedition, rebellion and conspiracy.

The decision was made after those named sent a letter to the general commanders and the head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, in which they spoke of fraud in the past elections. In addition, they accuse the current government of violating the electoral neutrality of the process that has not yet been defined.

President Francisco Sagasti questioned the letter stating that, if Pedro Castillo won, the military institutions should not recognize him.

“What is unacceptable is that a group of retired people from the Armed Forces intends to incite the high command of the Army, Navy and Air Force to break the rule of law. As president I reject this type of communication, which not only They are contrary to the values ​​and democratic institutions, but they are also acts at odds with the Constitution, “said the president during a message to the Nation.

The prosecuting body reported that it has 30 days to forward the information to the corresponding police division.

The Prosecutor’s Office will investigate audios of Vladimiro Montesinos for raising bribes to the JNE

Another criminal investigation opens in the framework of one of the most controversial presidential elections in Peru. This is a proceeding against Vladimiro Montesinos, who was an intelligence advisor to former President Alberto Fujimori, father of the candidate who refutes the election results.

The justice investigation will focus on audios of phone calls allegedly made by the imprisoned Montesinos, in which he allegedly proposed bribing members of the National Elections Jury.

“The Office of the Prosecutor of the Nation informs that the audios that would link members of the JNE with alleged illicit acts have been referred to the Second Transitory Supreme Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Crimes committed by Public Officials,” said the Public Ministry in a message published on its account of Twitter

In addition, the Peruvian Navy also announced that it will investigate, together with the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE), the phone calls that the former “strong man” of the Fujimori government would have made from his prison at the Callao Naval Base, where he is serving a 25-year prison sentence.

Protests in favor of Fujimori and Castillo increase

Meanwhile, the country continues to be polarized around the elections and followers of each candidate participated this Saturday in new demonstrations, both in favor of Castillo and Fujimori.

Under the slogan “Respect my vote”, once again this type of protests have taken place especially in the streets of Lima, the capital, as has been happening in recent weeks, while they still do not officially know the name of the next president or Chairwoman.

According to the 100% scrutiny of the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), Castillo would have won with 50.12% of the votes, compared to 44.17% for Fujimori. However, with such close results and the various appeals filed for alleged fraud, it has not been possible to confirm a result.

There are only 44,000 votes difference between the candidates and Fujimori asks for the challenge of around 200,000 votes.

