The Justice of Peru imposed this Wednesday an order of impediment to leave the country for 36 months to the opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, her ex-husband and six other people collaborating with her party, Fuerza Popular, within the investigation opened against her for the crime of money laundering.

“Judge Víctor Zúñiga, head of the Fourth Preparatory Investigation Court of the National Court, orders a 36-month ban on leaving the country against Keiko Fujimori, Jaime Yoshiyama, Mark Vito Villanella and others, in an investigation for money laundering,” announced the Twitter account of the Judiciary of Peru.

The Fujimorista leader, who has already been in pretrial detention twice, is accused of money laundering, a crime related to the “Cocktails” case for the alleged illegal contributions in the electoral campaigns of 2011 and 2016.

In addition, the judge ordered a series of rules of conduct for Fujimori and other investigated, such as the prohibition to change the tax domicile without prior judicial authorization and not to communicate with the rest of the defendants, witnesses or experts.

Fujimori faces a request for 30 years in prison.

Some measures for the start of his oral trial, which the magistrate will have to announce in the coming days.

Finally, it imposes an economic bond on Fujimori’s ex-husband, Mark Vito Villanella of 10,000 soles (2,700 dollars), among others.

But the Judiciary did not comply with the request of the Prosecutor’s Office to impose judicial surveillance on the Fuerza Popular party.

The “Cocktails” case has 41 alleged implicates and is related to money laundering around the construction company Odebrecht for alleged contributions to political campaigns and has been investigated by the Lava Jato Special Team of the Public Ministry of Peru.

Fujimori faces a request for 30 years in prison, according to the tax hypothesis José Domingo Pérez, who points to her as the ringleader of a criminal organization that operates within her political party.

After more than two years of investigation, in March 2021, the Prosecutor’s Office made this request for imprisonment and an accusation made by the alleged crimes of organized crime, money laundering, obstruction of justice and false statement in administrative proceedings.

This accusation also includes Fuerza Popular and the company MVV Bienes Raíces SAC as defendants so that, in the event of a conviction, their dissolution and liquidation is requested.

At that time, Fujimori defined the prosecutor’s request for prosecution as “persecution.”

EFE