A court in Peru ordered “respect” the decision of a woman suffering from an incurable disease to end her life with medical assistance. With this ruling, the doctors who apply this procedure to Ana Estrada, at the time she decides, will be exempted from charges.

It is a historic decision in the region. A Peruvian judge ordered this February 25 to decriminalize euthanasia in the case of Ana Estrada Ugarte, the first person in the country to publicly ask for the right to die with dignity.

The unprecedented ruling orders the Ministry of Health and the Social Health Insurance (EsSalud) to respect and attend to the request of Estrada, -who suffers from polymyositis, a degenerative and incurable disease that weakens his muscles-, “to end his life through of the technical procedure of euthanasia “.

“I am speechless, very excited, for me it is a pleasure, an enormous joy that I am feeling. We have reached the goal”, were the first words of Ana Estrada after knowing the decision.

Euthanasia will be performed in a maximum of 10 days after Estrada announces his will

This decision is taken almost two months after the woman, with the support of the Ombudsman’s Office, filed a claim for protection against the State, in order to have her right to a death in dignity recognized. The action was directed against the Ministry of Health, EsSalud and the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights. It requested the non-application of article 112 of the Penal Code, which punishes the crime of merciful murder with a custodial sentence of no more than three years.

Now, with this new sentence, the doctors who euthanize Estrada, at the time she decides, will be exempted from punishment.

The ruling also establishes a series of deadlines for the Ministry of Health and EsSalud to respond to the request of the Peruvian. First, they must form three medical commissions in seven days, -with the reservation of the identity of the doctors and with respect for their conscientious objection-, to elaborate the assistance and technical aspects of euthanasia.

Once the protocols have been approved, EsSalud must practice the procedure at Estrada within a maximum of ten days from the moment she formally expresses her wish.

It is not “an apology to death”

During the hearing, Estrada already made it clear that he wants to live, and that what he wants is to have the freedom to choose the moment when he wants to die with dignity. “It is not about wanting to die or making an apology for death, but, rather, on the contrary: to continue until the last chapter of my life with my way of thinking and my way of developing, making my own decisions”, explained to the radio ‘RPP’.

The Peruvian, a psychologist by profession, has suffered from incurable polymystiosis since she was 12 years old. The disease causes progressive muscle weakness, which is why he has been using a wheelchair since the age of 20. His illness became more complicated in 2015 and he now remains in bed 20 hours a day.

From her blog titled ‘Ana seeks dignified death’, the psychologist by profession has also become an activist for her own cause. © EFE

For a year now, she has become an activist for her own cause. From her blog titled ‘Ana seeks a dignified death’, she writes about the need to raise awareness regarding the right she claims. “My body keeps deteriorating. Every day I am losing more strength. I depend more on the fan, I exhaust myself more to swallow and in general for all daily activities. I need the guarantee from the State to choose when and under what conditions to die. Help me to achieve it, “he said a few days ago in this newspaper.

“The ruling is historic because it recognizes a right and that does not happen every day,” Percy Castillo, human rights deputy of the Ombudsman, told AFP. “Human beings have every right to end their life, because it is the last bend of freedom, “reacted the Ombudsman, Walter Gutiérrez.

“It is a great achievement, the fact that it has been declared that I have a right over me, that it seems that there are many people who have not been able to understand it, but did not understand that it was my right,” said Estrada.

A controversial issue in Peru

The judgment of Judge Jorge Luis Ramírez, of the eleventh Constitutional Court of the Superior Court of Justice of Lima, can be appealed by the Ministries of Health and Justice and by EsSalud, whose lawyers oppose Estrada’s claim, considering that euthanasia it must be legalized by law in Congress.

However, the Ombudsman’s Office, which has accompanied Estrada’s claim, has already anticipated that they will go to the Constitutional Court if this ruling is reversed in second instance.

The Court argued that denying Estrada assisted death affects “the rights to dignity, autonomy and free development of his personality.” © Jean-Christophe Verhaegen / AFP

The only aspect of the lawsuit that the judge did not accept was to order the Ministry of Health to draw up a directive for other cases similar to Estrada’s, so for now Ana will be the only person in Peru with the right to euthanasia.

This ruling represents a step towards the legalization of euthanasia throughout the country. However, it can also generate a lot of controversy in Peru, a largely Catholic country.

So far only six countries in the world have legalized euthanasia: Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Spain, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. In Mexico there is the so-called “good dying” law, which authorizes the patient or his family to request that life not be prolonged by artificial means, while in Uruguay and Chile Congress is discussing a bill on euthanasia.

With AFP, EFE and local media