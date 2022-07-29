Peru.- The Peruvian Judiciary ruled definitively this Wednesday in favor of recognizing the right to a dignified death of Anna Estradawho suffers from a degenerative and incurable diseaseafter the vote in favor of the fifth supreme judge who ratifies the resolution of the Justice in first instance in 2021.

“(The) supreme ruling judge Carlos Calderón Puertas joins the majority position of the magistrates regarding the protocol of medical action in the appeal for consultation of the amparo process followed by Ana Estrada, and definitively resolves the case,” reported the Judiciary on its Twitter account.

After the vote of the supreme judge, it was resolved that the Ministry of Health and the Social Security of Health prepare the isolated euthanasia protocol for Estrada.

The institution added that the resolution will be notified in the coming days because the final draft of the sentence and the signature of the intervening judges are still in process.

Estrada is 45 years old and since she was 12 she has suffered from polymyositis, a disease that weakens her muscles and keeps her connected to an artificial respirator for most of the day. Her firm decision to achieve a dignified death, when she herself decides, has made her the first symbol of euthanasia in Peru.

On July 14, the Supreme Court of Justice of Peru already ratified with four votes out of five, the ruling that recognizes Estrada’s right, and on that occasion, the psychologist by profession already celebrated the judicial decision.

“Today justice has triumphed, life and the right to autonomy and freedom have won”, dijo Estrada on Twitter.

Estrada stressed that this ruling is also the result of a feminist struggle to “be the sole owner of the decisions about” her body and thanked the activists who preceded her, as well as the former Ombudsman Walter Gutiérrez who supported the amparo claim, your lawyer and other people around you.

The activist has made it clear during her legal battle ?in which she has found opposition from conservative sectors? that she does not want to convince anyone, she simply asks for respect for the freedoms and rights of individuals and that she wants to be able to choose when to die in a dignified way.

“I don’t want to die now, I have been preparing my way and I didn’t want to reach a point where I had to beg for my death, I didn’t want that”, Estrada explained in March in an interview with Efe.