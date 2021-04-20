Roberto Pereda, a Peruvian impersonator who is participating in Yo soy Chile, is going through a difficult time facing the death of his brother due to complications from the new coronavirus.

The popular ‘Julio Iglesias’ He communicated the news through his social networks and spread a heartfelt message dedicated to his family member.

According to the singer, who has won the praise in the Chilean contest, he assured that he was not aware of the complicated situation that his family experienced because they did not want to distract him from the international competition.

“Until the last moment thinking about the others, you did not want them to tell me that you were so bad so that I would not lose focus and move on in the contest. You were very happy and proud when you saw me sing on TV, “he wrote on his Facebook account.

In the same way, he assured that it will not be easy to face this loss while being away from his relatives and said goodbye to his brother with some moving words.

“My soul finds no consolation and I just want to cry. I love you and I will love you forever, dear little brother. Excuse me that I will not be able to be there to say goodbye, but you know that you will live forever in my heart, ”he concluded. ‘Julio Iglesias’ Peruvian of I am Chile.

I am Chile: recordings suspended due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The successful Chilean production had to suspend the recordings of its concerts and galas due to the increase in cases of coronavirus. Executives of the Chilevisión channel communicated the decision to the viewer public on April 12 through a video on social networks.

The presenter of I am chile gave details of the measure taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have always been very concerned about our team and, of course, about our participants. That is why a few weeks ago we made the decision to take a break, “he said.

