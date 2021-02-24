The Peruvian ‘Julio Iglesias’, who was eliminated from Yo soy Chile last Sunday, got a new opportunity to return to the competition. This time, Roberto Pereda performed the classic song “I am a scoundrel, I am a lord” and managed to beat his opponent, the impersonator of Sergio Dalma.

With great confidence, Pereda entered the stage of Chilevision and he showed all his talent, which pleasantly surprised the three members of the jury. Myriam Hernández, Cristián Riquelme and Antonio Vodanovic filled the participant with praise and assured that there was a great improvement in his imitation.

“You arrived with the loaded shotgun, compadre; came ready, seductive, loose, energetic. Today, in our opinion, was the best performance we have seen you, ”said Riquelme, who gave him the pass to the next stage of the contest.

After his victory, ‘Julio Iglesias’, who participates with the Peruvians ‘José Feliciano’ and ‘Emmanuel’ in Yo soy Chile, expressed “I tried to sing to the public because if I looked at the jury I think it would not have been the result I expected , I relaxed a little more and the character flowed ”.

Subsequently, Roberto Pereda He spoke through his official Facebook account to send a message to his followers. In his publication, the imitator assured that he will continue to give his best to reach the last stages of Yo soy Chile.

“I told them that this did not end here because a scoundrel and a man like me cannot leave so quickly,” were the words of the Peruvian ‘Julio Iglesias’.

Peruvian Julio Iglesias in I am Chile

