Roberto Pereda He was born, grew up and took root in Trujillo, during his youth he had been a musician who dreamed of appearing in the remembered program Trampolín a la fame, but by forming his home he put aside his artistic life to work as a taxi and “fulfill his responsibilities” as husband and father. However, he kept the illusion of one day being able to show his talent through the small screen.

The northern artist confesses that his life changed at age 50, when he steeled himself to go to the casting of the third season of Yo soy, without imagining that it would end in the first place. Everything that came after was like “being born again,” he says.

– After winning the third season of Yo soy, did you imagine that from now on you would dedicate yourself to music?

Definitely not, I went with a desire to enter the program, to be known and for people to see me on television, of course I did have the illusion of winning, but there were very strong participants, with a lot of talent and with a track record.

I was a provincial who arrived and knew absolutely no one, so I can attest that the program is neutral, that it is dedicated to searching for talents and whoever wins, wins for the public.

– How do you get to Yo soy Chile?

I had been following the contest for a long time, I followed the participation of Harold Gamarra in the second season of Yo soy Chile and I found it interesting, I saw that Harold was at a very good level (…) As I have friends from school in Chile, family members, they encouraged me to go and I first sent my video to production to see if I had a chance to be on the show and they said yes.

I took a risk because I was locked up in my house since February 2020 and I decided to leave the country to participate in this program.

– In his casting before the jury he was nervous …

I am always nervous, it is one of my characteristics, I cannot control my nerves, I always have them and every time I appear on a television program, even in I am that it is my house, before going on stage I die of I’m scared, I’m nervous, it’s like it’s the first time, I imagine I’m going to ask for water like in my first casting, my throat dries up, a lot of ghosts come to mind.

– What is the most difficult thing for you to imitate in Julio Iglesias?

The most difficult thing for me is to project Julio’s sensuality, because I can do the movement, I can do the voice, but Julio is a singer who managed his career on the sensual side and I am the opposite, I am the other side of the coin .

I have a very quiet life, so for me to project that sensuality is difficult, what the jury asks me when I go on stage is that I believe myself to be the owner of the stage, the owner of the world (…) But sometimes you look at yourself to the mirror and says ‘but I’m not as pretty as Julio Iglesias’ to seduce.

– Is the dynamic in Yo soy Chile very different?

In audition you present yourself as is, the difference is that here in the audition we sing the whole song as if it were a gala, but it is an audition, so you put on your makeup, you get your clothes and if the jury likes it, you keep passing and if not They send you to sentence the same as in Peru.

– What is your goal in Yo soy Chile?

Getting to the galas with the live musicians, when they help me with the characterization, when I have all the tools to be able to do a better role, that’s what I’m aiming for and I’m fighting to get to that stage of the program. That people know me and know about my work.

How do you prepare for each gala?

I rehearse in the morning for an hour, in the afternoon for two or an hour, I’m watching the artist’s videos and I try to be organic because if I start doing everything the artist does, when I go on stage it will be mechanical, that’s not I like it because I feel limited. So I try to make it natural, in the following galas it is with reference, then they will look at how I am dressed, how he moved, there we are going to do the performance.

– Many Peruvians follow his presentation in Yo soy Chile, also that of Sebastián Landa and Harold Gamarra …

I am very grateful to all the people who follow us because there are many who love us. Sebastián is extraordinary imitating José Feliciano and Harold who is an extraordinary imitation of Emmanuel, me trying to reach their level and working hard because I won a season, they did not win, but by far they deserved to win their seasons.

Sometimes a contest is like that, in the end the vote is from the public and the public hooks up with someone. For example, in my season I was a big fan of the boy who came in second place, who played Robert Plant, he is an extraordinary singer, our friendship remains with almost all the Yo Soy boys at that time. Here we are also trying to get ahead and leave the name of Peru high, we also want people to know our work.

– How do you take the result of your duel with your friend Emmanuel?

They just put me with my compatriot and Harold is at a very high level, this boy is a chancón, he is working quite hard and his character is very rich in the scenery, with the movement he is getting more points too, if he does the exact voice plus the movement of the artist, then he has a very high percentage of continuing to pass.

I have to do the sensuality of Julio Iglesias because the songs are soft, it’s a pretty strong fight. Harold won by good law, he did very well, I am very happy for him because he beat me well.

Roberto Pereda won the third season of Yo soy. Photo: Roberto Pereda Instagram

– At 57 years old, would you say that you fulfilled your dream of dedicating yourself to music?

When I was young, my greatest wish was for my songs to be heard on the radio and that sometime fate would give me the opportunity to appear on television, even if it is on local television, in Trujillo there is a channel.

My biggest dream was to go to fame on Trampolín, but since I lived in the countryside in Trujillo as a young man, then there were very few possibilities of going to Lima to appear in the program, those dreams faded and I never had the opportunity going out there until the show disappeared. So I dedicated myself to singing in orchestras.

I turned 50 years old and I said ‘up to here, my dreams are over, no more, I no longer want to imagine, I no longer want to get excited because at 50 if I no longer achieved it, it will not happen’, apart I was a taxi driver and worked with my wife, I had a responsibility.

Then it appears I am, and at 50 years of age my life changes, it made me believe again that God exists because at that age winning a contest when I already thought that it no longer, is like coming back to life, it is as if Two had given me one chance more, never say ‘it’s over’. Nothing is lost as long as there is life, as long as one has the illusion and desire, at my 57 years old I continue to dream.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.