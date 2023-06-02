The former presidential candidate, who has been in preventive detention twice in the course of investigations into corruption involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, responds to a case related to this company, known as the “Cocktails case”, and about which a court has found merits to go to trial.

The investigation has received that name because it follows up on six luxury dinners offered by Fujimori, under the guise of fundraising events for his 2016 presidential campaign, which, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, actually responded to the need to legitimize irregular Odebrecht contributions. .

In the “Cocktails case”, Fujimori is investigated for money laundering and criminal organization. The measure issued by Judge Víctor Zúñiga also affects Mark Vito Villanella, former partner of the former candidate and father of her daughters, and six other members of her Fuerza Popular party, although there are a total of 41 members of that movement involved in the investigation. .

The Prosecutor’s Office also requested to impose judicial surveillance on Fuerza Popular, but this request was not granted by the court.

#THE LAST Judge Víctor Zúñiga, head of the 4th Preparatory Investigation Court of the National Court, orders a 36-month ban on leaving the country against Keiko Fujimori, Jaime Yoshiyama, Mark Vito Villanella and others, in an investigation for money laundering. #Cocktails Case pic.twitter.com/uanp39sc5g – Judicial Power Peru (@Poder_Judicial_) May 31, 2023



A branch of the Lava Jato case

The “Cocktails case” began to be supported by the Lava Jato Special Team of the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office, a group that takes its name from the operation identified in this way (car wash in Portuguese) and developed since 2014 by the Brazilian Federal Police, to continue the trail of 2,640 million dollars from criminal activities and legitimized by various means.

Lava Jato has been the largest anti-corruption investigation in the history of Brazil, and involved the state oil company Petrobras and governments, companies and political personalities from 12 countries. In addition, for the current president, Luis Inácio Lula Da Silva, it meant serving 580 days of a 12-year prison sentence for passive corruption and money laundering, a sentence that was later annulled by the Federal Supreme Court.

In Peru, four former presidents are also being investigated for the Lava Jato case: Alejandro Toledo, Alan García, Ollanta Humala and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, as well as mayors and former ministers.

What is Keiko Fujimori accused of?

The party of the daughter of the imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori had declared at the time that the dinners mentioned today in the “Cocktails case” had allowed it to raise $1,250,000, but according to the Prosecutor’s Office, Fuerza Popular only managed to justify the origin of 390,000.

The prosecutor in the case, José Domingo Pérez, maintains that Fujimori has acted as the leader of a criminal organization. If she is found guilty, the former presidential candidate faces 30 years in prison.

Keiko already spent a little more than a year in preventive deprivation of liberty between 2018 and 2019, and four months in 2020, but despite this history, she was able to go out and carry out a presidential campaign against the now ousted Pedro Castillo, who surpassed her in second round.

with EFE