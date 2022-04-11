Saint Bernard is a Peruvian indie rock band that had already attracted attention with the release of singles, such as “Dogs don’t like fireworks”, “Baby boomers on the beach” and “Alba”. Now, after a long process, they have released their first record project “Felices años 20″.

“The idea was to encompass the songs that I made in my 20s. At that age I started to taste a little more independence, but somehow I always I was looking for more freedom, especially because of the heavy backpacks that I put on and that I have been letting go of as part of my maturity and growth, all of that is reflected in the songs” expressed Pedro Rodriguezvocalist and composer of the band.

“Roaring 20’s” Saint Bernard

The album “Felices años 20″ has nine tracks that capture the experiences of young people who are beginning their adult life.

“There are lyrics that are contemplative or emotional, but there are also others that are not, it’s like life itself. There are times when you feel sad, emotional, or sometimes you just don’t care about everything and it’s fine if you don’t think much, “says the leader of San Bernardo through a statement.

Along these lines, he highlighted the style achieved for this first record production. “We are looking for sounds of synthesizers, of synth pop, and, on the other hand, the guitars and the bass I would say are more post-punk: simple, fun, and played with force, like the drums”.

“There are Latin elements, like in ‘Alba’. ‘Cosmic Horror’ has a landau base, but squarer, and ‘Rey Sapo’ sounds like that semi-sensual thing The Doors had. It is a mixture of various things,” he added.

Who are Saint Bernards?

Formed in 2018, San Bernando is an indie rock project made up of Pedro Rodriguezin the voice; Alfredo Moyaon guitar and keyboards; Franco Nunoveroon the bottom, and dan quijadain the battery.

In addition to self-managing their concerts, they have been invited to be opening acts for well-known bands such as Amen or Libido, and participate in important festivals in the interior of the country and in Lima.