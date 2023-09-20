He Government of the Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, This Tuesday, a state of emergency was declared in two districts of Lima and seven from the northern region of Piura, six more than those announced on Monday, to combat insecurity in the streets with the support of the armed forces and the National Police.

According to the supreme decree published in an extraordinary manner in the official newspaper El Peruano, The districts declared in emergency for 60 days are San Martín de Porres and San Juan de Lurigancho in Lima, as well as Sullana, Bellavista, Marcavelica, Salitral, Querecotillo, Ignacio Escudero and Miguel Checa in the Piura region.



The National Police maintains control of internal order, with the support of the armed forces, for which the police institution determines the areas where said support is required, the norm added.

Likewise, during the state of emergency the rights to the inviolability of the home, freedom of movement, freedom of assembly and personal security are suspended.

During this period, the National Police coordinates with the armed forces, the institutions that administer justice, regional and local governments, the National Superintendence of Migration, and the National Superintendence for the Control of Security Services, Weapons, Ammunition and Explosives for Civil Use. to provide collaboration within the framework of their powers, in order to exercise territorial control, the decree indicated.

Likewise, social events and shows are suspended between 00:00 and 04:00 in the territories declared in emergency.

The decision was made after a nightclub in San Juan de Lurigancho was attacked by unknown persons with an explosive device, in an action that left ten people injured last Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

During a break during his trip to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly, Boluarte told the channel TVPeru that the objective of the measure is “to be able to firmly and decisively confront this frontal fight against crime and organized crime.”

In this regard, the Minister of the Interior, Vicente Romero, confirmed that the decision was made after a war grenade was used in the attack on the nightclub, a fact to which the authorities “cannot be indifferent.”

He maintained that, for this reason, immigration control will be increased as well as weapons, ammunition and explosives “that enter and leave the country.”

The Minister of Defense, Jorge Chávez, commented, for his part, that the Armed Forces will also support the National Police in the border areas of the country “not only to control the irregular entry of migrants, but also in specific control over “the illicit activities that take place in the border area, particularly regarding weapons, ammunition and explosives.”

EFE