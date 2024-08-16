Gianfranco Torres-Navarro. COURTESY

The myth says that he has the 23 names of the 23 people he murdered tattooed on his body and that he thought he would find in New York the anonymity that his criminal trail had left in Peru. But his past haunted him until he was arrested this week. Gianfranco 23, the nickname by which he is known, and his partner, the young TikToker who brags about expensive handbags on social networks, are not the characters of a thriller, but the Peruvian hitman Gianfranco Torres-Navarro and his girlfriend Michelle Sol Ivanna Ortíz Ubillús, captured in New York by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE). Last July, the Peruvian justice system issued an international alert in order to locate the main leader of Los Killers de Ventanilla, a criminal gang dedicated to the extortion of construction companies in the Peruvian province of Callao, about 30 kilometers from Lima.

Torres-Navarro, 38, feared by everyone in the circles where he moved, was arrested in Endicott, about 233 kilometers northwest of New York City, and is now in a federal detention center near Buffalo, awaiting an immigration hearing. Ortíz Ubillús, 30, with more than six thousand followers on TikTok to whom he shows his wallets and outfits designer, is now in a Pennsylvania processing center. He is responsible for committing more than two dozen crimes, and she has been described by Peruvian authorities as his partner, his front man and his lieutenant, as indicated The Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Franco Moreno, head of Peru’s High Complexity Crime Investigation Division, once told the program D-Day that Torres-Navarro and his partner “did not want to have competition.” “They believed that Callao and Ventanilla belonged to them, they were setting rules through gunshots, bombs, grenades, murders, deaths,” he said.

In July, Peruvian authorities arrested six alleged members of Los Killers in several raids, who were charged with homicide, contract killing and extortion. The Peruvian National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office assured that they had deactivated the gang, which has been operating since 2022 carrying out extortions and contract killings in Callao. Torres-Navarro, however, was able to escape.

Gianfranco 23 left for the United States. He entered the country on May 16 illegally and with false documents through the Texas border. He had just murdered the 62-year-old former police officer César Pascual Quegua Herrera, who worked as a guard at the famous El Tronco restaurant. Herrera was shot three times when he intervened after four hitmen entered the establishment to kill a public official. On July 8, the US authorities received notification that Torres-Navarro was wanted by the Peruvian justice system. On August 14, they were able to capture him.

“Gianfranco Torres-Navarro poses a significant threat to our communities, and we will not allow New York to be a safe haven for dangerous aliens,” said Thomas Brophy, director of removal operations for ICE’s Buffalo office.

“He is a highly dangerous criminal”

Before founding and leading Los Killers, Torres-Navarro was part of the criminal organization Los Malditos de Angamos, which also extorted construction companies in the area and was dismantled in 2018 by the National Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. On previous occasions, Torres-Navarro had been arrested and then released.

In 2019, he was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison for illegal possession of weapons. In 2021, after remaining a fugitive from justice, he was arrested at a toll checkpoint near Lima. From prison, he continued to lead his gang and was later acquitted by the authorities.

“He is a highly dangerous criminal who believed himself untouchable. Responsible for 23 murders, including other gang leaders who ended up dead along with their families, all with the aim of increasing his criminal leadership,” Moreno told the AP news agency.

The Peruvian police had access to several audio recordings that confirm some of the crimes committed by Torres-Navarro and the Peruvian press made public the recording in which the leader of the criminal gang admits to the murder of a person: “I was the one who killed Ulises de las Casas. Thanks to me, you have the union.”

According to the information released, the gang was dedicated to collecting fees on construction projects, that is, they demanded payments in exchange for allowing them to work. While Torres-Navarro carried out the extortions and murders of construction workers who did not pay fees or the annihilation of members of other gangs, it is said that his girlfriend collected the money. The young woman, also named The Hitmanwould have complaints for intentional injury, sexual harassment and psychological violence.